Upcoming Events – Summer

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 15, 2018

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

• Registration for Summer Craft Camp is open now at the Arts & Crafts Center. These four-day sessions give the child a chance to express their artistic freedom. Sessions run Tuesday through Friday until July 31 (except the week of July 3 to 6). Cost of the camps is $60, includes all supplies and is open to ages 6 to 14. For more information, call 448-9907.

• Registration for swim lessons is now open. Classes are available from 6 months old (parent swims with tot) to adult. Registration is done online and lessons are held at the Hickam Family Pool. For more information, call 448-2384.

• Registration for Youth Sports Summer Camp is open now. The camps cover a variety of sports including golf, tennis, bowling, softball and stand-up paddleboard (subject to availability). Cost varies by sport. For more information, call 473-0789.

• Registration for fall youth sports is open now and runs until July 2. Fall sports include soccer, fast-pitch softball and junior team tennis. Cost is $50 for each. For more information, call 473-0789.

• Stand-up paddleboard fitness happens June 16 and 19 at 8:30 a.m. at Hickam Harbor. Get a great gym workout without being stuck indoors. It’s a full-body exercise experience on the water. Cost is $10 for each one-day session. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Let’s Do Lunch returns beginning June 16 at 9:30 a.m. via the MWR Travel Connections office. Get an escorted tour of the Norwegian Cruise Line Pride of America, which visits four of the major Hawaiian islands in a week-long cruise. Cost of the tour is $35 and includes lunch. For more information, call 422-0139.

• Family Night — Karaoke Night happens June 19 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Teen Center. Come by and enjoy light snacks, learn about upcoming teen events and sing along for fun. This is a free event and is open to all teens registered with the program. For more information, call 448-1068.

• Movie in the Park begins its summer series June 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Hickam Harbor. Bring your blankets and sit on the grass to enjoy a family-friendly flick under the stars. Don’t forget your snacks and drinks. The movie will be announced at a later time. For more information, call 449-5215.

Father’s Day Events

• A Father’s Day special is available June 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hickam Bowling Center. Dads get to bowl up to two games for free when accompanied by a paying family member. For more information, call 448-9959.

• A Father’s Day special is available June 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Naval Station Bowling Center. Dads get to bowl up to two games for free when accompanied by a paying family member. For more information, call 473-2574.

• A Father’s Day special takes place June 17 at 1:30 p.m. at Sharkey Theater. Dads get free admission to the 1:30 p.m. movie with a paying family member. For more information, call 473-0726.

• A Father’s Day dinner special highlights the evening June 17 from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Lanai at Mamala Bay. Price is $29.95 per person and includes salad, entree and a dessert. Reservations welcome. For more information, call 422-3002.

• A Father’s Day all-you-can-eat barbecue buffet is filling plates June 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Lanai at Mamala Bay. Celebrate Dad oceanside with a barbecue buffet. Reservations are welcome. Cost is $25.95 for adults and $12.95 for children ages 6 to 12. For more information, call 422-3002.

• Father’s Day Brunch is scheduled for June 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hale Ikena Banquet & Conference Center, on Morton Drive in Bldg. 711 at Fort Shafter. Indulge in a roasted prime rib and BBQ ribs carving station, made-to-order omelets, chilled shrimp, and more. Cost is $29.95 for ages 11 and up. Cost is $16 for ages 3-10 years old. Children under 3 are free. For reservations, call 438-1974.

• Register now for Father’s Day brunch at the Officers’ Club at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 17. Seating times are 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon and 12:30 p.m. Adults $14.95, children ages 6 to 12 are $19.95, and children 5 and under are free. The brunch is open to E6 and above. Reservations required. For more information, call the Officers’ Club at 254-7650.