Upcoming Events – Summer

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 08, 2018

● Registration for Summer Craft Camp is open now at the Arts & Crafts Center. These four-day sessions run Tuesday through Friday until July 31 (except the week of July 3-6). Cost of the camps is $60, includes all supplies and is open to ages 6 to 14. For more information, call 448-9907.

● Swim lessons registration is open now. Classes are available from 6 months old (parent swims with tot) to adult. Registration is done online and lessons are held at Hickam Family Pool. For more information, call 448-2384.

● Registration for Youth Sports Summer Camp is open now. Exciting camps covering a variety of sports are happening this summer. Camps for golf, tennis, bowling, softball and stand-up paddleboarding may change in availability. Cost varies by sport. For more information, call 473-0789.

● Registration for fall youth sports is open now and runs until July 2. Fall sports include soccer, fast-pitch softball and junior team tennis. For more information, call 473-0789.

● Jersey Day 8K Fun Run takes to the road June 9 at 6:30 a.m. at Hickam Memorial Fitness Center. Registration begins at 6 a.m. that morning and awards will be given to top finishers in six categories. This is a free event and is open to all base-eligible patrons. For more information, call 448-2214.

● Golf Clinic is happening June 9 at 9:30 a.m. at Barbers Point Golf Course. Enjoy this introduction to the great game of golf. This is a free activity. For more information, call 682-2098 or 682-1911.

● Free advanced screening of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” lights up the screen June 10 at 4 p.m. at Sharkey Theater. Doors open and ticket distribution begins at 2 p.m. so get there early. Active duty military can get up to four tickets, while all others can get up to two tickets. Note, this movie is PG-13. For more information, call 473-2651.

● Liberty Pau Hana Surf Session is chasing waves June 12 at 3:30 p.m. Single Sailors and Airmen are encouraged to join the Liberty team for a surfing excursion. This is a free activity and is open only to single Sailors and Airmen stationed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. We pick up at the various Liberty Centers before heading to the beach. For pick-up times and more information, call 473-2583.

● Golf Clinic is happening June 14 at noon at the Navy-Marine Golf Course. Enjoy this introduction to the great game of golf. This is a free activity. For more information, call 471-0142.

● Barracks Bash serves up the fun and food June 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hillside Complex. Single Sailors and Airmen can join the Liberty program for an evening of fun games, delicious food, while learning about what the Liberty program has to offer. This is a free event and is open to single, active-duty Sailors and Airmen stationed on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. For more information about the event, call 473-2583.

● Let’s Do Lunch returns beginning June 16 at 9:30 a.m. via the MWR Travel Connections office. Get an escorted tour of the Norwegian Cruise Line Pride of America, which visits four of the major Hawaiian Islands in a week-long cruise. Cost of the tour is $35 and includes lunch. For more information, call 422-0139.

● A Father’s Day special is available June 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hickam Bowling Center. Dads get to bowl up to two games for free when accompanied by a paying family member. For more information, call 448-9959.

● A Father’s Day special is available June 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Naval Station Bowling Center. Dads get to bowl up to two games for free when accompanied by a paying family member. For more information, call 473-2574.

● A Father’s Day all-you-can-eat barbecue buffet is filling plates June 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Lanai at Mamala Bay. Celebrate Dad oceanside with a barbecue buffet. Reservations are welcome. Cost is $25.95 for adults and $12.95 for children ages 6 to 12. For more information, call 422-3002.

● A Father’s Day special takes place June 17 at 1:30 p.m. at Sharkey Theater. Dads get free admission to the 1:30 p.m. movie when accompanied by a paying family member. For more information, call 473-0726.

● A Father’s Day dinner special highlights the evening June 17 from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Lanai at Mamala Bay. Price is $29.95 per person and includes salad entree and a dessert. Reservations welcome. For more information about the special, call 422-3002.

Celebrate 4th of July with Stone Temple Pilots

Reid Tokeshi

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

America’s birthday is always one of the biggest celebrations on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Add into the mix the thousands of visiting personnel for the 2018 Rim of the Pacific exercise and July 4 could be so big that the crowds may need to spread beyond Ward Field.

That is just what Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) is going to do this year.

Recognizing the potential mix of families with visiting Sailors, the 4th of July Celebration will be spread between two nearby areas.

As before, Ward Field will be home for the main stage entertainment.

This year, Armed Forces Entertainment presents multiplatinum and Grammy Award-winning recording artists Stone Temple Pilots.

The rockers are scheduled to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. and play until the fireworks spectacular at approximately 9 p.m.

Before the concert, Ward Field and the nearby parking area will feature food and beverages for purchase, as well as free activities.

The Car Show & Shine returns this year, plus free games will be available for play on the field. In the parking lot there will be Pacific Roller Derby matches and demonstrations.

When it comes to family-friendly attractions, Lara Katine of MWR Special Events said they are providing options for a positive experience.

“With the keiki area a short jaunt away from the concert, families can still enjoy live entertainment catered to youth and families, without the adult atmosphere that a rock concert can bring,” she said.

The family activities will be staged in the grassy areas near the Navy Exchange Fleet Store across from Bravo Pier. Many familiar free activities will return, such as the train ride, petting zoo and others.

Xtreme Fun will bring rides and inflatables (tickets available for purchase at site) for families.

Katine pointed out that families near the NEX Fleet Store can also grab a spot early to see the fireworks.

Katine recommended that patrons read the entrance guidelines carefully to know what is and isn’t allowed. On Ward Field for example, bags and backpacks are not allowed.

She added it’s a good idea to bring sunscreen and stay hydrated. “It’s always a good habit to bring cash and avoid the ATM lines so you can enjoy the ono food from around the island,” she said.

For more information about the event, go to www.greatlifehawaii.com.