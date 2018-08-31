Upcoming Events – Summer

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 31, 2018

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

• Registration is open now for the 43rd annual Fall Craft Fair, happening Nov. 3 at the Hickam Arts & Crafts Center. Cost is $75 for a 15-by-15 space or $105 for a shared space. For more information, call 448-9907.

• Entries for the Hickam Arts & Crafts Center’s Gallery Showcase will be accepted from now through Sept. 30. Submit your artwork, crafts, photography and digital creations. It is free to submit a piece and works will be displayed in the gallery beginning with the opening reception on Oct. 3. For more information, call 448-2393.

• Ohana Paint Night gets creative from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Hickam Arts & Crafts Center. An instructor leads parents and children step by step through a featured painting. At the end of the evening they can take their personal masterpiece home. Price is $35 per person, includes all art supplies and is open to ages 8 and up. Register online at greatlifehawaii.com. For more information, call 448-9907.

• The Eat the Street shuttle departs at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31 from the Hickam Information, Tickets and Tours office. Avoid the traffic and parking woes and catch the shuttle to the island’s largest food truck rally. Price is $7 and the shuttle returns to the base at approximately 8:30 p.m. For more information, call 448-2295.

• The Hail & Farewell Open Mic Night is a night of fun from 8 to 10 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Teen Center, to welcome new members and say “see ya later” to those moving on to new adventures. This event is free and is open to all teens registered with the program and their families. For more information, call 448-1068.

• The English Channel Swim Challenge occurs from Sept. 1-30 at all Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Pools. You have a month to swim the equivalent length of the English Channel, 21 miles. The first 25 to complete this challenge receive prizes. For more information, call 473-0394.

• Joint Services Suicide Prevention & Human Awareness Ribbon Event takes place from 8 to 11 a.m. Sept. 5. September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month and the Military & Family Support Center is teaming up with program managers from all bases. This large-scale event will capture attention with the attempt to make a record-breaking human awareness ribbon while highlighting the importance of reaching out to help individuals who have thoughts of suicide. The event also includes a resource fair, live music and a proclamation signing. For more information, call 474-1999.

• A Makerspace demonstration takes place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at the JBPHH Library. This is a free event for children ages 8 and up. For more information, call 449-8299.