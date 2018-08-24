Upcoming Events – Summer

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 24, 2018

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

• Entries for the Arts & Crafts Center’s Gallery Showcase will be accepted from now through Sept. 30. Get your creative juices flowing and prepare to submit your artwork, crafts, photography and digital creations.

It is free to submit a piece, and works will be displayed in the gallery beginning with the opening reception on Oct. 3. For more information, call 448-2393.

• Registration is open now until Aug 28 to be a part of the Largest Human Awareness Ribbon at the Joint Services Suicide Prevention & Human Awareness Ribbon event on Sept. 5 from 8 to 11 a.m. September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, and the Military & Family Support Center (MFSC) is teaming up with program managers from all bases. This large-scale event will capture attention with the attempt to make a record-breaking human awareness ribbon while highlighting the importance of reaching out to help individuals who have thoughts of suicide. The event also includes a resource fair, live music and a proclamation signing. For more information, call 474-1999.

• Registration is open now for the 43rd annual Fall Craft Fair, happening Nov. 3 at the Hickam Arts & Crafts Center. Cost is $75 for a 15-by-15 foot space or $105 for a shared space. For more information, call 448-9907.

• Chinatown Food & Historic Walking Tour departs at approximately 8:30 a.m. Aug. 28 from the Hickam ITT office. Discover the intriguing history of Honolulu’s Chinatown on this walking tour, sampling Chinese treats along the way. Cost is $35 for adults and $30 for ages 3 to 11 and includes round-trip transportation, guided tour and a Chinese-style lunch. Reservations are recommended. For more information, call 448-2295.

• Cookies & Canvas gets colorful from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Arts & Crafts Center. Kids create a painted masterpiece while nibbling on a sweet treat. This bimonthly activity has a different painting subject each time. Cost is $30 per person, includes all art supplies and is open to ages 7 to 14. Advance sign-up is encouraged. For more information, call 448-9907.

• Crab Boil returns from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Historic Hickam Officers’ Club. Open to all base-eligible patrons, enjoy a delicious combination of snow crab, Andouille sausage, corn and potatoes. Price is $30 for adults ($24 for club members), $15 for children 7-12 and $7.50 for children 3-6. Reservations are required and the deadline is Aug. 28. For more information, call 448-4608, ext. 15.

• Ohana Paint Night gets creative from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Hickam Arts & Crafts Center. An instructor leads parents and children step-by-step through a featured painting they can take home. Price is $35 per person, includes all art supplies and is open to ages 8 and up. Register at greatlifehawaii. com. For more information, call 448-9907.

• The Eat the Street shuttle departs at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31 from the Hickam ITT office. Avoid the traffic and parking woes and catch the shuttle to the island’s largest food truck rally. Price is $7 and the shuttle returns to the base at approximately 8:30 p.m. For more information, call 448-2295.

• Hail & Farewell Open Mic Night is a night of fun from 8 to 10 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Teen Center. The Teen Center welcomes new family members and bids farewell to those moving on to new adventures. This event is free and is open to all teens (registered with the program) and their families. For more information, call 448-1068.

• English Channel Swim Challenge is Sept. 1-30 at all JBPHH Pools. You have a month to swim the equivalent length of the English Channel, 21 miles. The first 25 to complete this challenge receive prizes. For more information, call 473-0394.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

SHARKEY THEATER

FRIDAY — AUG. 24

(In light of Hurricane Lane, please check Great Life Hawaii’s Facebook for possible closure). 7 p.m. • Skyscraper (3-D) (PG-13)

SATURDAY — AUG. 25

2:30 p.m. • Christopher Robin (PG)

4:40 p.m. • Ant-Man and the Wasp (3-D) (PG-13)

7:20 p.m. • Skyscraper (PG-13)

SUNDAY — AUG. 26

1:30 p.m. • Christopher Robin (PG)

3:50 p.m. • Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (3-D) (PG)

6 p.m. • Skyscraper (3-D) (PG-13)

THURSDAY — AUG. 30

7 p.m. • Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG-13)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

FRIDAY — AUG. 24

(In light of Hurricane Lane, please check Great Life Hawaii’s Facebook for possible closure). 7 p.m. • Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (PG)

SATURDAY — AUG. 25

3 p.m. • Studio appreciation free advance screening PG movie. Tickets are available at your local exchange food court. Seating open to non-ticket holders 30 minutes prior to showtime.

5:30 p.m. • Incredibles 2 (PG)

SUNDAY — AUG. 26

2 p.m. • Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (PG)

4:30 p.m. • Ant-Man and the Wasp (PG-13)

THURSDAY — AUG. 30

6:30 p.m. • Skyscraper (PG-13)

*Movie schedules are subject to change without notice.