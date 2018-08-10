Upcoming Events – Summer

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 10, 2018

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

• Entries for the Arts & Crafts Center’s gallery showcase will be accepted from now through Sept. 30. Get your creative juices flowing and prepare to submit your artwork, crafts, photography and digital creations. It is free to submit a piece and works will be displayed in the gallery beginning with the opening reception Oct. 3. For more information, call 448-2393.

• The Pau Hana Concert in the Park happens from 4:30 to 7 p.m. tonight at Hickam Harbor waterfront. End the week relaxing in the park and listening to live music by the rock band Elephant as the sun sets in the background. Snacks will also be available for purchase or bring your own snacks and blankets. This is a free event and is open to all base-eligible patrons. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Liberty Movie Night goes to the movies at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 at Sharkey Theater. The Liberty Program is treating single, active-duty Sailors and Airmen E1-E6 to a night at the movies. Besides the free movie, get a free small popcorn, drink and hot dog. This event is for single, active-duty Sailors and Airmen E1-E6 only and advance registration is required. For more information, call 473-2583.

• Free advance screening of “Mile 22” lights up the silver screen at 7 p.m. Aug. 11 at Sharkey Theater. Doors open and tickets will be distributed at the ticket booth at 5:30 p.m. Active-duty military ID cardholders will be able to receive up to four tickets. Military family members, military retirees and Department of Defense cardholders may receive up to two tickets. This film is not yet rated. For more information, call 473-2651.

• Cookies & Canvas gets colorful from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Arts & Crafts Center. Kids get to create a painted masterpiece while nibbling on a sweet treat. This bi-monthly activity has a different painting subject each time. Cost is $30 per person, includes all art supplies and is open to ages 7 to 14. Advance sign up is encouraged. For more information, call 448-9907.

• The Barracks Bash happens from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 16 at Makai Liberty Center. Free food and activities while learning what MWR’s Liberty Program has to offer. This event is free and is open to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam single, active-duty Sailors and Airmen only. For more information, call 473-2583.

• The 12th annual JBPHH Half-Marathon sprints out beginning at 5:30 a.m. Aug. 18 from the Earhart Track. Runners will complete a 13.1-mile course around the Hickam side of the base. Registration is $45 until Aug. 17 and $55 on the day of the race. For more information, call 448-2214.