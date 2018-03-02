Upcoming Events – Spring

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 02, 2018

● Super Garage Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to noon March 3 at Richardson Field. The free event is open to the public. For more information, call 473-0792.

● Free North Channel Swim Challenge runs through March 31 at all Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Pools. Patrons can get fit while taking on the challenge of swimming the equivalent distance of the channel from Ireland to Scotland (22 miles) within the month. The first 25 to complete the challenge will receive a prize. For more information, call 473-0394.

● After-school special Wednesdays will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. March 7 and every Wednesday at the Hickam Bowling Center. Students K-12 can bowl for $1.25 per game. Shoe rental is extra. For more information, call 448-9959.

● Free Golf demo will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 7 at the Navy-Marine Golf Course driving range. For more information, call 471-0142.

● Cookies and Canvas combines art and sweets from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. March 7 at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hickam Arts and Crafts Center. Young patrons can create painted masterpieces while nibbling on treats. The cost of this activity is $30 and it is open to patrons ages 7 to 14. Advance registration is required. For more information, call 448-9907.

● Free bench press contest will test contestants’ strength from 7 a.m. to noon March 8 at Wahiawa Annex Fitness Center. Competitors will be judged by their maximum press in relation to their body weight. This event is open to all eligible patrons. For more information, call 653-5542.

● Free golf clinic will be held at 9:30 a.m. March 8 at Barbers Point Golf Course. For more information, call 682-1911.

● Free spring open house will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 10 at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Arts and Crafts Center. This family-friendly event features demos, make-n-takes and giveaways, plus free hot dogs and sodas. The event is open to all ages. For more information, call 448-9907.