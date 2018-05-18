Upcoming Events – Spring

Ho'okele Staff | May 18, 2018

● Registration for Summer Craft Camp is open now at the Arts & Crafts Center. These four-day sessions give the child a chance to express their artistic freedom. First session begins May 29 and runs Tuesday through Friday, with additional sessions starting almost every Tuesday until July 31. Cost of the camps is $60, includes all supplies and is open to ages 6 to 14. For more information, call 448-9907.

● The Teen Workforce Workshop happens from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 19 at the Teen Center. Teens get free tips on how to prepare for their first job. Workshop includes how to write a resume, dressing for success, money management and more. This is a free activity and is open to teens registered with the program. For more information, call 448-1068.

● America’s Kids Day Run takes off from 5 to 8 p.m. May 19 at Earhart Track. Kids from ages 5 and up are encouraged to join and run for the fun challenge of it. Parents are encouraged to run with their kids too. Cost of this event is free. For more information, call 473-0789.

● Swim Lessons Registration opens at noon May 21. Classes are available from 6 months (parent swims with tot) to adult. Registration is done online and lessons are held at Hickam Family Pool. Classes begin on June 4. For more information, call 448-2384.

● Ohana Paint Night happens from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 25 at the Hickam Arts & Crafts Center. Parent and child work together in creating a masterpiece from the featured painting of the night. All under the guidance of an experienced instructor. Cost of this event is $35, includes all art supplies, and is open to ages 8 and up. For more information, call 448-9907.

● Chill & Grill Friday returns at 5:30 p.m. May 25 to the original Brews & Cues at Club Pearl. Enjoy the last Friday of the month with free pupus and a pool challenge. This event is free and is open to ages 18 and older. For more information, call 473-1743.

● “Best Laid Plans,” a Murder Mystery Dinner event is a night of fun intrigue beginning at 6 p.m. May 25 at the Historic Hickam Officers’ Club. Dress in your best for a refined party where you’ll dine on a delicious dinner buffet while you try to figure out who committed the murder in this whodunit. You may even be part of the story. This show is open to all hands, all Department of Defense cardholders and their sponsored guests 13 and older. Cost is $30 and includes the dinner and show. Reservations and advance payment are required. For more information, call 448-4608.

● Eat the Street Shuttle departs at 6:30 p.m. May 25 from the Hickam ITT office. Avoid the traffic and parking woes and experience the largest food truck rally on the island. Cost is $7 for roundtrip transportation returning at approximately 8:30 p.m. Bring money for food purchases. For more information, call 448-2295.

● Chinatown Food & Historic Walking Tour departs at 8:30 a.m. May 26 from the Hickam ITT office. Discover the fascinating history of Honolulu’s Chinatown as you sample treats along the way. Cost is $35 for adults, $30 for children 3 to 11 and includes lunch. For more information, call 448-2295.

● Hail and Farewell End of School Year BBQ happens from 5:30 to 7 p.m. May 26 at the Teen Center. Come help us welcome new teens to our family and say “see yah later” to those moving on to new adventures. This is a free event open to teens registered with the center. For more information, call 448-1068.

● Cookies and Canvas art class picks up the brush from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. May 30 at the Arts & Crafts Center. Youth create their own masterpiece on canvas while enjoying a sweet treat. Cost of this class is $30, includes all art supplies and the child can take the painting home with them. Open to ages 7 to 14. For more information, call 448-9907.