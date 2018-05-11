Upcoming Events – Spring

Ho'okele Staff | May 11, 2018

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

● Registration for Summer Craft Camp is open now at the Arts & Crafts Center. These four-day sessions give the child the chance to express their artistic freedom. The first session begins May 29 and runs Tuesday through Friday, with additional sessions starting almost every Tuesday until July 31. Cost of the camps is $60, includes all supplies and is open to ages 6 to 14. For more information, call 448-9907.

● The free Fitness & Wellness Fair will be held May 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Fitness Center. The fair includes five-minute chair massages, chats with personal trainers, information about health and fitness from various vendors, and giveaways. For more information, call 471-2019.

● A Teen Parent Information Board meeting will be held May 11 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Teen Center. Come over and see what’s coming up for teens and youth sports. It’s free to attend. For more information, call 448-1068.

● A single Sailors and Airmen movie night is dishing out the freebies May 11 at 7 p.m. at Sharkey Theater. Single, active-duty Navy and Air Force who sign up are eligible for a free movie ticket, free medium popcorn and a free medium drink. Sign up in advance at Beeman Center. For more information, call 473-2583.

● A free golf clinic is on the greens from 2 p.m. May 12 at Mamala Bay Golf Course. Enjoy this introduction to a game of golf. This is a free activity and advance registration is welcome. For more information, call 449-2304.

● The Water Safety Instructor Course will be held May 15-31 at the Hickam Family Pool. Gain knowledge from the American Red Cross Swimming and Safety program through this course. Cost of this two-week course is $175 and is open to ages 16 and up. For more information, call 448-2384.

● The Cookies and Canvas art class picks up the brush May 16 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Arts & Crafts Center. Youth can create a masterpiece on canvas while enjoying a sweet treat. Cost of this class is $30, includes all art supplies and the child can take the painting home with them. Open to ages 7 to 14. For more information, call 448-9907.

● The 3-point Shootout Competition hits the court from 7 a.m. to noon May 17 at the Wahiawa Annex Fitness Center. Show off your skills and see how many treys you can sink in 30 seconds. This is a free event. For more information, call 653-5542.

● An Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month special meal will be offered May 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hale Aina Dining Facility. This special opens up the facility to not just active duty, but also escorted family members, military retirees and Department of Defense employees with a valid ID card. Cost is $11 for the meal and free for RIK/SIK. For more information, call 449-1666.

● A free golf clinic is on the greens May 17 from noon to 1 p.m. at Navy-Marine Golf Course. Enjoy this introduction to a game of golf. This is a free activity and advance registration is welcome. For more information, call 471-0142.

● The Barracks Bash gets the party going May 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Arizona Hall. Enjoy free food and games. Learn about upcoming liberty activities. This event is free and is open to single, active duty service members. For more information, call 473-2583.

● The Teen Workforce Workshop happens from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 19 at the Teen Center. Teens get free tips on how to prepare for their first job. Workshop includes how to write a resume, dressing for success, money management and more. This is a free activity and is open to teens registered with the program. For more information, call 448-1068.

● America’s Kids Day Run takes off from 5 to 8 p.m. May 19 at Earhart Track. Kids from ages 5 and up are encouraged to join and run for the fun challenge of it. Parents are encouraged to run as well. Cost of this event is free. For more information, call 473-0789.

● Registration for swimming lessons opens May 21 at noon. Classes are available from six months (parent swims with tot) to adult. Registration is done online and lessons are held at Hickam Family Pool. Classes begin June 4. For more information, call 448-2384.

Editor’s note: For Mother’s Day events, see page B-2.