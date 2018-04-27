Upcoming Events – Spring

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 27, 2018

● Ohana Paint Night returns April 27 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hickam Arts & Crafts Center. An experienced instructor leads a parent and child step-by-step through a featured painting of the night. In the end, each have a personal completed masterpiece. Cost of this activity is $35 per person, includes all art supplies and is open to ages 8 and up. Advance registration is available online. For more information, call 448-9907.

● Eat the Street Shuttle departs April 27 at 6:30 p.m. from the Hickam ITT office. Avoid the traffic and parking woes by hopping on the ITT shuttle to the biggest food truck rally on the island. Cost is only $7 for roundtrip transportation. For more information, call 448-2295.

● Abandoned Vehicle Auction happens April 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the abandoned car lot on South Avenue near Porter Gate. Vehicles are sold “as is” with no guarantees of its condition. Winning bidders are responsible for transporting the vehicle. This event is open to military DoD cardholders only. For more information, call 471-9072.

● Chinatown Food & Historic Walking Tour takes place April 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. departing from the Hickam ITT office. Discover the intriguing history of Honolulu’s Chinatown and sample ethnic treats along the way. Cost of this activity is $35 for adults and $30 for children 3 to 11 years. For more information, call 448-2295.

● MWR Leisure & Travel Showcase takes placed April 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Navy Exchange Mall Courtyard.

Get expert travel advice, information on popular activities and more directly from the vendors that offer them. You may even win one of the fabulous prizes. Cost of this event is free. For more information, call 422-4067.

● Movie and Pajama Party with MWR & MFSC gets the fun started April 28 at 10 a.m. at Sharkey Theater. Youth are welcome to wear their jammies and get in a relaxed environment for a day to talk about being comfortable in their feelings, learning about resiliency, then watching the movie “Inside Out.” Cost of this event is free. For more information, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com

● Golf Clinic hits the green at 1 p.m. Apr 28 at Mamala Bay Golf Course. Enjoy this introduction to the great game of golf. This is a free activity and advance registration is welcome. For more information, call 449-2304.

● Pailolo Channel Swim Challenge runs from May 1 to 31 at all JBPHH pools. You have the month to swim the equivalent of the channel that runs from Maui to Molokai, approximately 9 miles/14.5km. First 15 participants to complete this challenge will receive a fun prize. Cost of this activity is free. For more information, call 473-0394.

● Mother’s Day Massage Special runs from May 1 to 31 at Hickam Fitness Center Massage Therapy & Spa Services. Get three hours of complete bliss with the Heavenly Spa Package, which includes a body scrub and wrap, followed by a massage and self-renewal facial. Cost of this activity is $180 and is open to ages 18 and up. For more information, call 448-2214.

● Golf Demo Day happens May 2 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Navy-Marine Golf Course. Here’s your chance to try some of the new equipment for free. For more information, call 471-0142.

● Fiesta Fun Run 5K hits the road at 6:30 a.m. May 5 at the Hickam Memorial Fitness Center. Get a healthy start to Cinco de Mayo with a refreshing run. Prizes will be given to winners in several categories. Registration starts at 6 a.m. the same day. For more information, call 448-2214.

● 43rd Annual Spring Craft Fair is happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 5 at the Hickam Arts & Crafts Center. Featuring over 120 booths of original arts and crafts, just in time for Mother’s Day gift ideas. There will also be live entertainment, pony rides, delicious food and a dog show at 10 a.m. For more information, call 448-9907.