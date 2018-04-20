Upcoming Events – Spring

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 20, 2018

● Vendor registration is open for the 43rd annual Spring Craft Fair, May 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Arts & Crafts Center. All craft fair items must be handmade. Applicants will need to bring items (or photos of items) for screening at the time of registration. Cost is $75 for a 15-by-15 space or $105 for two vendors to share a space. For more information, call 448-9907.

● A 3-Point Shootout Competition hits the court at 2 p.m. April 20 at the Hickam Memorial Fitness Center. Show off your sweet stroke and see how many 3-pointers you can make. Awards are given to the top three male and female participants. This free activity is open to ages 18 and older. For more information, call 448-2214.

● A Free Golf Clinic takes place April 21 at 9:15 a.m. at Barbers Point Golf Course. Advance registration is welcome; call 682-1911.

● A Month of the Military Child Special Storytime with MFSC is happening at 3 p.m. April 26 at the JPBHH Library. The Military & Family Support Center is hosting these special editions of storytime and will feature “The Hungry Caterpillar.” This free event is appropriate for preschool age and older. For more information, call 449-8299.

● The Month of the Military Child Homefront Hero Awards takes place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. April 26 at Hickam Military & Family Support Center office. The awards recognize and support the sacrifices that military children make while their service member is on deployment, remote tour or temporary duty. Col Douglas E. Pierce, JBPHH deputy commander, will be on hand to speak and present the awards. For more information, call 474-1999.

● Ohana Paint Night returns April 27 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hickam Arts & Crafts Center. An experienced instructor leads a parent and child step-by-step through a featured painting of the night. In the end, each has a personal completed masterpiece. Cost is $35 per person, which includes all art supplies and is open to ages 8 and older. Advance registration is available online. For more information, call 448-9907.

● An Eat the Street Shuttle departs April 27 at 6:30 p.m. from the Hickam ITT office. Avoid the traffic and parking woes by hopping on the ITT shuttle to the biggest food truck rally on the island. Cost is only $7 for roundtrip transportation. For more information, call 448-2295.

● An Abandoned Vehicle Auction happens from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 28 at the abandoned car lot on South Avenue near Porter Gate. Vehicles are sold “as is” with no guarantees of its condition. Winning bidders are responsible for transporting the vehicle. This event is open to military Department of Defense cardholders only. For more information, call 471-9072.

● The MWR Leisure & Travel Showcase takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 28 at the Navy Exchange Mall Courtyard. Get expert travel advice, information on popular activities and more directly from the vendors that offer them. Attendees may win prizes at this free event. For more information, call 422-4067.

● A Movie and Pajama Party with MWR & MFSC is scheduled for April 28 at 10 a.m. at Sharkey Theater. Youth are welcome to wear their jammies in a relaxed environment for a day to talk about being comfortable in their feelings and learn about resiliency. This free event features the movie “Inside Out.” For more information, visit www. greatlifehawaii.com.

● The Golf Clinic hits the green April 28 at 1 p.m. at Mamala Bay Golf Course. Advanced registration is recommended for this free introduction to golf. For more information, call 449-2304.