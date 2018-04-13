Upcoming Events – Spring

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 13, 2018

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

● Vendor registration is open for the 43rd annual Spring Craft Fair, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 5 at the Arts & Crafts Center. All items sold at the craft fair need to be handmade. Applicants will need to bring items (or photos of items) for screening at the time of registration. The cost is $75 for a 15-foot-by-15-foot space or $105 for two vendors to share a space. For more information, call 448-9907.

● Trash Boat Regatta race will begin at 8:30 a.m. April 14 at Hickam Harbor. Teams will race in boats they constructed from items that would normally end up in a landfill. Spectators can come out and watch the boats race or sink. For more information, call 449-5215.

● Earth Day celebration will begin from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 14 at Hickam Harbor. Participants can learn about the relationship we have with our planet and how we can appreciate and take better care of it. There will be fun, informative exhibits and activities at the event. For more information, call 449-5215.

● Free Golf Clinic will begin at 1 p.m. April 14 at Mamala Bay Golf Course and at 9:15 a.m. April 21 at Barbers Point Golf Course. This clinic is an introduction to playing golf. To register for Mamala Bay, call 449-2304 and to register for Barbers Point, call 682-1911.

● A Month of the Military Child bowling special will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 15 at Naval Station Bowling Center and Wahiawa Annex’s The Escape Bowling Center. With each paying adult, kids ages 4 to 17 can bowl for free. For more information, call 473-2574.

● Free Kernel Popcorn magic show will begin at 12:30 p.m. April 15 at Sharkey Theater. Kernel Popcorn is a professional magician and family entertainer that will keep your kids laughing from beginning to end. No tickets needed. For more information, visit https://jbphh.greatlifehawaii.com.

● Golfing with Heroes will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. April 11 at Mamala Bay Golf Course. Kids get to play golf with our active duty heroes. This event is open to ages 8 and older. This is a free event. If you want to be a hero and play golf with the kids, call the youth sports office at 473-0789.

● Earth Day special meal will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 18 at the Silver Dolphin Bistro. This special meal is open to active duty personnel and their family members, Retirees, and Department of Defense civilians with a valid ID card. The cost of the meal is $5.60 per person. For more information, call 473-2519.

● An annual JBPHH volunteer recognition ceremony will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. April 18 aboard the USS Battleship Missouri. This ceremony will recognize community volunteers who helped assist veterans, support the homeless, mentor youth and many other areas. For more information, call 474-1999.

● A 3-Point Shootout Competition will be held beginning 2 p.m. April 20 at the Hickam Memorial Fitness Center. Awards will be given to the top three male and female participants. This is a free event and is open to ages 18 and older. Fore more information, call 448-2214.