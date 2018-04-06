Upcoming Events – Spring

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 06, 2018

● Vendor registration is open for the 43rd annual Spring Craft Fair, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 5 at the Arts & Crafts Center. All items sold at the craft fair need to be handmade. Applicants will need to bring items (or photos of items) for screening at the time of registration. The cost is $75 for a 15-foot-by-15-foot space or $105 for two vendors to share a space. For more information, call 448-9907.

● Submissions for the Creative Writing Contest are being accepted now through April 7 at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Library. Patrons can send in entries in the poetry and short story divisions. It is free to enter and categories are child (6-10), young adult (11-18) and adult (19 and older). For more information, call 449-8299.

● The 21st Annual Ford Island Bridge Run will begin at 7 a.m. April 7 at the Adm. Clarey Bridge. One of the largest 10K runs on the island takes runners over the bridge, around Ford Island then back over to Richardson Field. The cost is $40 before race day and $45 on race day. This event is open to the public. For more information, call 473-0784 or 473-2494.

● Free advance screening of the movie “Rampage” rated PG-13 will be held at 7 p.m. April 7 at Sharkey Theater. Tickets for the first 400 customers will be given out beginning at 5:30 p.m. Active duty may receive up to four tickets. All others may get up to two tickets. For more information, call 473-0726.

● Free Imagination Movers show, a popular kid’s group featured on the Disney channel, will perform at 5:30 p.m. April 9 at the Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s Month of the Military Child celebration at the Freedom Tower at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The celebration will begin at 4:30 p.m. with free games, activities, and food available for purchase (please bring cash, no ATMs at the event). For more information, visit www. greatlifehawaii.com.

● Free Kernel Popcorn magic show will be held at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. April 11 at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Library. This family-friendly show gives kids the chance to get up close, compared to an upcoming show which will be held on April 15 at Sharkey Theater. For more information, call 449-8299.

● Golfing with Heroes will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. April 11 at Mamala Bay Golf Course. Kids get to play golf with our active duty heroes. This event is open to ages 8 and older. This is a free event. If you want to be a hero and play golf with the kids, call the youth sports office at 473-0789.

● Storytime and pinwheel planting will be held at 3 p.m. April 12 at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Library. This Military and Family Support Center event will feature the book “Momotaro” during its special edition of story time as part of the Month of the Military Child celebration. This is a free event. For more information, call 449-8299.

● Trash Boat Regatta race will begin at 8:30 a.m. April 14 at Hickam Harbor. Teams will race in boats they constructed from items that would normally end up in a landfill. Spectators can come out and watch the boats race or sink. For more information, call 449-5215.

● Earth Day celebration will begin from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 14 at Hickam Harbor. Participants can learn about the relationship we have with our planet and how we can appreciate and take better care of it. There will be fun, informative exhibits and activities at the event. For more information, call 449-5215.