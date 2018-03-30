Upcoming Events – Spring

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 30, 2018

● Vendor registration is open for the 43rd annual Spring Craft Fair which will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 5 at the Arts and Crafts Center. All items sold at the craft fair need to be handmade. Applicants will need to bring items (or photos of items) for screening at the time of registration. The cost is $75 for a 15-foot-by-15-foot space or $105 for two vendors to share a space. For more information, call 448-9907.

● Submissions for the Creative Writing Contest are being accepted now through April 7 at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Library. Patrons can send in entries in the poetry and short story divisions. It is free to enter and categories are child (6-10), young adult (11-18) and adult (19 and older). For more information, call 449-8299.

● Ohana Paint Night puts paint to canvas from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 30 at the Arts & Crafts Center. An instructor leads a parent and child through the featured painting of the night. At the end, the customers get to take home their completed masterpiece. The cost is $35 per person and includes all art supplies. Registration is open to ages 8 and up and is done online at www. greatlifehawaii.com. For more information, call 448-9907.

● Free Hail and Farewell and Open Mic Night will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. March 30 at the Teen Center. This event is open to teens registered with the program. For more information, call 448-1068.

● Eat the Street Shuttle hits the road at 6:30 p.m. March 30, departing from the Hickam Information, Tickets and Travel (ITT) office. The cost is $7 per person for round-trip transportation and the shuttle returns to the base at approximately 8:30 p.m. For more information, call 448-2295.

● Free Easter Egg Hunt and 5K Run starts at 6:30 a.m. March 31 at the Hickam Memorial Fitness Center. Kids 12 and under will have have an egg hunt at 6:45 a.m. before the 5K run begins at 7 a.m. This event is open to all base-eligible patrons. For more information, call 448-2214.

● Chinatown Food and Historic Walking Tour event will begin at 8:30 a.m. March 31 departing from the Hickam Information, Tickets and Travel (ITT) office. Cost of the tour is $35 for adults and $30 for youth ages 3 to 11 and includes round-trip transportation from the base and a Chinese-style lunch. For more information, call 448-2295.

● Easter brunch will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 1 at Restaurant 604. The event will include live entertainment from Hawaiian Blend from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost of the brunch is $28.95 for adults and $13.95 for kids 3-12. For more information, call 888-7616.

● All Military Bowling Championship will be held from April 3 to 6 at various military bases on island. Teams from each branch of service compete for bragging rights. April 3 is at the Bowling Center on the Pearl Harbor side of Joint Base. April 4 is at K-Bay Lanes at Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Hawaii. April 5 is at Schofield

Bowling Center and April 6 is at Hickam Bowling Center. It is free to watch the events.

● Free golf demo day will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 4 at Navy-Marine Golf Course. For more information, call 471-0142.

● Free Sexual Assault Awareness 5K Run will be held at 7 a.m. April 5 at Wahiawa Annex Fitness Center. Participants can show support while engaging in a healthy activity. For more information, call 653-5542.

● 21st Annual Ford Island Bridge Run will be held at 7 a.m. April 7 beginning at the Adm. Clary Bridge. It will take runners over the bridge, around Ford Island then back over to Richardson Field. The cost is $40 before race day and $45 on race day. This event is open to the public. For more information, call 473-0784 or 2494.

● Free advance screening of the movie “Rampage” rated PG-13 will be held at 7 p.m. April 7 at Sharkey Theater. Tickets for the first 400 customers will be given out beginning at 5:30 p.m. Active duty may receive up to four tickets. All others may get up to two tickets. For more information, call 473-0726.