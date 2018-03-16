Upcoming Events – Spring

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 16, 2018

● Submissions for the Creative Writing Contest are being accepted now through April 7 at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Library. Patrons can send in entries in the poetry and short story divisions. It is free to enter and categories are child (6-10), young adult (11-18) and adult (19 and older). For more information, call 449-8299.

● Reservations are being accepted now for the Easter brunch buffet that will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1 at the Historic Hickam Officers’ Club. The buffet will feature stuffed leg of lamb, roast beef, carved ham and more. The cost is $43 for adults and lower price points for children 12 and under. Reservations are required. Seating times are every half hour beginning at 10 a.m. For more information, call 448-4608.

● Vendor registration is open for the 43rd annual Spring Craft Fair, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 5 at the Joint Base Arts and Crafts Center. All items sold at the craft fair need to be handmade. Applicants will need to bring items (or photos of items) for screening at the time of registration. The cost is $75 for a 15-foot-by-15-foot space or $105 for two vendors to share a space. For more information, call 448-9907.

● The Joint Base Teen Center will participate in paintball from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 19 at Bellows Air Force Station. The group will also head to the beach afterward. This event is free and is open to teens registered at the center. Teens can stop by the center to register if they have not done so yet. For more information, call 448-1068.

● Free Family night: Ultimate Frisbee takes place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 20 at the Teen Center. Families of teens registered at the center are invited to stop by and enjoy light snacks, play games and learn about upcoming events. For more information, call 448-1068.

● Free Teen Center will hike Wiliwili Nui Ridge from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 21. Participants should wear comfortable hiking clothes and shoes and can take a camera. This event is open to teens registered at the center. For more information, call 448-1068.

● Cookies and Canvas plays with paint from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. March 21 at the Joint Base Arts and Crafts Center. Participants can create their own painted masterpiece on canvas while nibbling on a sweet treat. The cost of this activity is $30 and it is open to youth ages 7 to 14. Registration can be done online at www.greatlifehawaii.com. For more information, call 448-9907.

● Crab boil gets cooking from 5 to 8 p.m. March 23 at the Historic Hickam Officers’ Club. Patrons can have an East Coast/Louisiana themed dinner with D ungeness crab, shrimp, andouille sausage, potatoes and corn, boiled up together and served hot. This event is open to all base-eligible patrons and the cost is $30 for adults with lower prices for club members and youth. Reservations are required. For more information, call 448-4608.

● Free golf clinic will be held at 1 p.m. March 24 at Mamala Bay Golf Course. For more information, call 449-2304.