Upcoming Events – Spring

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 01, 2018

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Morale, Welfare and Recreation

● Registration for Summer Craft Camp is open now at the Arts & Crafts Center. These four-day sessions run Tuesday through Friday. New sessions start almost every Tuesday until July 31. Cost of the camps is $60, includes all supplies and is open to ages 6 to 14. For more information, call 448-9907.

● Swim lessons registration is open now. Classes are available for ages 6 months old (parent swims with tot) to adult. Registration is done online and lessons are held at Hickam Family Pool. First session of classes begin on June 4. For more information, call 448-2384.

● Registration for Youth Sports Summer Camp is open now. Exciting camps covering a variety of sports are happening this summer. Camps for golf, tennis, bowling, softball and stand-up paddleboarding. Cost varies by sport. For more information, call 473-0789.

● The Summer Reading Program kicks off June 2 at 10 a.m. at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Library. Customers can pick up their packets or sign up for the program. Enjoy free refreshments, entertainment for the kids and more. It’s free to join the program and it is open for kids and adults. For more information about the program, call 449-8299.

● Chuck Milligan’s Comedy Hypnosis Show returns for two shows at Sharkey Theater. Patrons ages 18 and older are welcome to come to the June 2 adult-themed show at 7:30 p.m. A show appropriate for all ages takes place June 3 at 2 p.m. Stage participation for the June 3 show is limited to ages 14 and up. Both shows are free and no tickets are needed. For more information, call 473-0726.

● The four-day American Red Cross Lifeguard Course happens June 4, 6, 8 and 9 at Hickam Family Pool. Complete this course and receive an American Red Cross lifeguarding certificate valid for two years. The class is from 4 to 8 p.m. each day except for June 9 (8 a.m. to noon). Cost of this four-day course is $175 and is open to ages 15 and up. For more information, call 448-2384.

● Registration for fall youth sports open June 4 and runs until July 2. Fall sports include soccer, fast pitch softball and junior team tennis. For more information about youth sports, call 473-0789.

● Liberty Pau Hana Surf Session is chasing waves June 5 at 3:30 p.m. Single Sailors and Airmen are encouraged to join the Liberty team for a fun surfing excursion. This is a free activity and is open only to single Sailors and Airmen stationed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. A shuttle is available at the various Liberty centers. For pick-up times and more information, call 473-2583.

● The Jersey Day 8K Fun Run takes to the road June 9 at 6:30 a.m. at Hickam Memorial Fitness Center. Registration begins at 6 a.m. that morning and awards will be given to top finishers in six categories. This is a free event and is open to all base-eligible patrons. For more information, call 448-2214.

● The Hawaiian Island Creations & Quiksilver All-Military Surf Classic is shredding up White Plains Beach June 9 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 2 is the last day to enter. Drop off your completed entry form to White Plains Beach Surf Shack or Hickam Harbor by tomorrow. For more information, call 682-4925.

● A free golf clinic is happening June 9 at 9:30 a.m. at Barbers Point Golf Course. Enjoy this introduction to the great game of golf. For more information, call 682-2098 or 682-1911.

● A free advanced screening of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” lights up the screen June 10 at 4 p.m. at Sharkey Theater. Doors open and ticket distribution begins at 2 p.m. so get there early. Active duty military can get up to four tickets, while all others can get up to two tickets. This movie is PG-13. For more information, call 473-2651.

● Liberty Pau Hana Surf Session is chasing waves June 12 at 3:30 p.m. Single Sailors and Airmen are encouraged to join the Liberty team for a fun surfing excursion. This is a free activity and is open to single Sailors and Airmen stationed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. A shuttle is available at the various Liberty centers. For pick-up times or more information about the event, call 473-2583.