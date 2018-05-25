Upcoming Events – Spring

Ho'okele Staff | May 25, 2018

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Morale, Welfare and Recreation

● Registration for Summer Craft Camp is open now at the Arts & Crafts Center. These four-day sessions give the child the chance to express their artistic freedom. The first session begins May 29 and runs Tuesday through Friday, with additional sessions starting almost every Tuesday until July 31. Cost of the camps is $60, includes all supplies and is open to ages 6 to 14. For more information, call 448-9907.

● Swim lessons registration open now. Classes are available from 6 months old (parent swims with tot) to adult. Registration is online and lessons are held at Hickam Family Pool. The first session of classes begins on June 4. For more information, call-448-2384.

● Club Pearl grand re-opening happens today at 11 a.m. After needed repairs, Club Pearl is re-opening, bringing back the sports bar Brews & Cues, the country western nightclub The Country Bar, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut. For more information, call 473-1743.

● Ohana Paint Night happens today from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hickam Arts & Crafts Center. With guidance from an instructor, parents and children work together to create a masterpiece from the featured painting of the night. Cost of this event is $35, includes all art supplies, and is open to ages 8 and older. For more information, call 448-9907.

● Chill & Grill Friday returns at 5:30 p.m. today to the original Brews & Cues at Club Pearl. Enjoy the last Friday of the month with free pupus and a pool challenge. This event is free and is open to ages 18 and older. For more information, call 473-1743.

● Eat the Street Shuttle departs at 6:30 p.m. today from the Hickam ITT office. Avoid the traffic and parking woes and experience the largest food truck rally on the island. Cost is $7 for roundtrip transportation returning at approximately 8:30 p.m. Bring money for food purchases. For more information, call 448-2295.

● Chinatown Food & Historic Walking Tour departs May 26 at 8:30 a.m. from the Hickam ITT office. Discover the fascinating history of Honolulu’s Chinatown as you sample treats along the way. Cost is $35 for adults, $30 for children 3 to 11 and includes lunch. For more information, call 448-2295.

● Hail and Farewell End of School Year BBQ happens May 26 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Teen Center. The event welcomes newcomers and bids farewell to teens who are leaving. This free event is open to teens registered with the center. For more information, call 448-1068.

● Free advanced screening of “Adrift” begins May 26 at 7 p.m. at Sharkey Theater. Tickets will be distributed at 5:30 p.m. at the ticket booth. Active duty service members can receive up to four tickets.

All others are eligible to receive up to two tickets. The movie is rated PG-13. For more information, call 473-2651.

● Cookies and Canvas art class picks up the brush May 30 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Hickam Arts & Crafts Center. Create a painting and enjoy refreshments. The $30 cost of this class includes all art supplies and the child can take the painting home. The class is open to ages 7 to 14. For more information, call 448-9907.

● Float Night hits the water May 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Scott Pool. Patrons can bring personal floaties into the pool. Cool off even more with the free ice cream (while supplies last). This is a free event. For more information, call 473-0394.

● Chuck Milligan’s Comedy Hypnosis Show returns for two shows at Sharkey Theater. On June 2, attendees 18 years and older are invited to this adult-themed show at 7:30 p.m. A show appropriate for all ages takes place on June 3 at 2 p.m. Stage participation for the June 3 show is limited to ages 14 and older. Both shows are free and no tickets are needed. For more information, call 473-0726.

● American Red Cross lifeguard course is scheduled June 4, 6, 8 and 9 at Hickam Family Pool. Complete this four-day course and receive an American Red Cross lifeguarding certificate valid for two years. Class is from 4 to 8 p.m. each day except for June 9 (8 a.m. to noon). The cost is $175 and is open to ages 15 and older. For more information, call 448-2384.