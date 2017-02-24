UPCOMING EVENTS Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

Ho'okele Staff | Feb 24, 2017

• 10 Investment Tips for Military will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 27 at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The Securities Exchange Commission will be on-site to cover investment options; overview of stocks, bonds, mutual funds and ETFs as well as strategies for smart investing, tips to help avoid fraud and creating an investment plan. To register, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule.

• Junior Outdoor Leadership Training (JOLT) online registration is ongoing through Feb. 28. Camp dates will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and on weekends, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. from April 5 through May 7. Participants need to be proficient in moderate hiking. Participants need to bring a water bottle, sunscreen, hat and change of clothes. The cost is $200. This event is open to ages 13 to 16 years old. The first meeting will be held April 5 at the MWR Outdoor Adventure Center located next to the Fleet Store. For more information, call 473-0789.

• Introduction to Saving & Investing will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. March 3 at the Military and Family Support Center Hickam. The Securities Exchange Commission will be on-site to cover ways to manage debt and increase your credit score. They will also provide strategies for smart saving and investing, tips to help avoid fraud and creating an investment plan. To register, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule.

• Movie in the Park will begin at 7 p.m. March 3 at the MWR Outdoor Recreation-Hickam Harbor. Patrons can bring blankets and sit on the grass to enjoy an evening flick under the stars at the Hickam Harbor waterfront. Patrons can bring drinks and snacks. Movie, to be announced, will be suitable for all ages. The movie listing will be available on Facebook at “Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Outdoor Recreation.” This is a free event. For more information, call 449-5215.

• North Shore Bike Ride & Big Wave Watching will begin at 8 a.m. March 4 at the MWR Outdoor Adventure Center-Fleet Store. Participants can experience the North Shore on a bike. The bike ride will start at Waimea Bay and travel just beyond Sunset Beach. This trip is about seven miles round-trip on level terrain and is an easy ride for beginners. Trip includes gear, transportation and happy, knowledgeable guides. The cost is $25 including bicycle, $20 without. The deadline to sign up is March 1. For more information, call 473-1198.

• Women’s Surfing will begin at 9 a.m. March 4 at the Outdoor Recreation-Hickam Harbor. Trained instructors will teach participants the history, wave science, etiquette and technique of surfing. Participants need to be able to swim without a lifejacket. The cost is $30, and the sign up deadline is March 2. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Whale Watching will begin at 3:45 p.m. March 5 at the MWR Outdoor Adventure Center (OAC)-Fleet Store.

Participants can join the MWR Outdoor Adventure Center staff and head over to Honolulu-Kewalo Basin boat harbor and depart on a whale watching tour. Participants can bring snacks, drinks and a camera for opportunities to capture some of the giants of the ocean during the annual migratory period. Transportation is included and departs from OAC-Fleet Store. Cost is $39, and the sign up deadline is March 1. For more information, call 473-1198.

• Intramural Golf Tournament will begin at 11:30 a.m. March 7 at Mamala Bay Golf Course. Priority will be given to active duty at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH). All players need to be attached to the JBPHH Recreation Fund. Partners must be from the same command. Format is 2-person scramble 18-hole stroke play. Awards will be given to the top two teams. A minimum of 20 participants is required to run this event. Download the application at www.greatlifehawaii.com. Green and cart fees are payable on site. The deadline to sign up is March 1. For more information, call 473-2494 or 473-2437.

• Spring Open House will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 11 at the Arts and Crafts Center. Patrons can attend this free event in observance of National Craft Month. There will be make-n-takes, demonstrations, door prizes, sales stores specials and free hot dogs and soda. For more information, call 448-9907.

• Spring Ocean Adventure Camps will be held from 9 a.m. to noon (for ages 7 to 9) and 1 to 4 p.m. (for ages 10 to 15) Monday through Friday, March 20 to 24 at the MWR Outdoor Recreation-Hickam Harbor. Online registration opens March 4 at 9 a.m. The cost is $85. Youth participants can enjoy a week’s worth of fun ocean activities including swimming, fishing, and kayaking. Each session will vary depending on weather, ocean conditions and the abilities of the group. Space is limited. For more information, call 449-5215.