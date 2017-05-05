UPCOMING EVENTS Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

Ho'okele Staff | May 05, 2017

Youth sports camp registration begins

● Youth sports summer camp registration for BMX/skateboard camp, youth sports baseball and softball and parkour camp is being held now until May 31. Registration will be available online through Child and Youth Programs (CYP) Online Services and will remain open through the deadline or until spaces are filled, whichever comes first. For the full schedule including costs, visit greatlifehawaii.com. For more information, call 473-0789.

● Cinco de Mayo celebration will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Restaurant 604 on May 5. Patrons can dine on gourmet street tacos, monster burritos and other specials. The event will include live music and giveaways. For more information, call 888-7616.

● Cinco de Mayo celebration will be held for lunch and dinner at The Lanai at Mamala Bay on May 5. The event will feature specials, including a taco buffet. For more information, call 422-3002.

● Warrior Friday will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 5 in the Koa Lounge at the Historic Hickam Officers’ Club. It’s a pau hana appetizer buffet and it is free for club members, and $15 for non-members. For more information, call 448-4608.

● Free Fiesta 5K Run will begin at 7 a.m. May 6 at the Hickam Fitness Center. Registration will be taken the day of the event. For more information, call 448-2214.

● 42nd annual Spring Craft Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6 at the Joint Base Arts & Crafts Center. This event features more than 120 booths of original handmade arts and crafts (in time for Mother’s Day gift shopping), live entertainment, pony rides, food, make-n-takes, and a Dog Show. The dog show schedule is 10 a.m. for best costume, 10:20 a.m. for most obedient, 10:40 a.m. for owner/dog look-alike and 11 a.m. for best trick. The admission for shoppers is free. For more information, call 488-9907.

● Advance screening of “King Arthur Legend of the Sword” will begin at 7 p.m. May 6 at Sharkey Theater. The screening is free to the first 400 authorized patrons. The ticket booth and doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Active duty may receive up to four tickets. Retired military, military family members and Department of Defense cardholders may receive up to two tickets. For more information, call 473-2651.

● Free pre-school story time with the theme “Police Week” will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. May 10 at the Joint Base Library. The event is open to all base-eligible patrons. For more information, call 449-8299.

● Free golf clinic will be held at noon, May 11 at the Navy-Marine Golf Course. For more information and to pre-register, call 471-0142.

● Moonlight Paddle at Hickam Harbor will be held from 8 to 10 p.m. May 11 at Hickam Harbor. Participants of all paddling abilities are welcome for this night excursion with MWR Outdoor Recreation. The cost is $25 and includes guides and all required gear. For more information, call 449-5215.

● Free Health and Fitness Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 12 at the Joint Base Fitness Center. Patrons can learn from the experts about fitness and ways to live a healthier lifestyle. The fair is open to all base-eligible patrons. For more information, call 471-2019.

● Fire truck-pulling contest will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 12 at the Health and Fitness Fair. Patrons can watch six-person teams and commands compete to see how fast they can pull a real fire truck 200 feet. For more information, call 471-2019/2020.

● Military Spouse Day will be celebrated during lunch and dinner on May 12 at The Lanai at Mamala Bay. Military spouses can get a free dessert with the purchase of an entre. For more information, call 422-3002.

● Zumbathon will be held at 3 p.m. May 12 at the Hickam Fitness Center. Participants can join in on a free two-hour Zumba class. Sign ups will take place before the start of the class. For more information, call 448-2214.

● Float night will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. May 12 at Pool 2. Patrons can bring their own floats to cool off and swim around in the pool. Free and open to all base-eligible patrons. For more information, call 260-9736.

● Kayaking the Mokulua Islands will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13, departing from the Outdoor Adventure Center. Some kayaking experience is required for this afternoon excursion to the mini islands on the windward side. The cost is $35 and includes transportation and kayaking gear. The sign up deadline is May 11. The activity is subject to change due to weather. For more information, call 473-1198.

● Bottom fishing at Hickam Harbor will be held from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on May 13. The cost is $30 and includes gear, bait, guides and boat. The registration deadline is May 11 and is available online only. For more information, call 449-5215.

● Women’s surfing class will be held from 9 a.m. to noon May 14 at Hickam Harbor. The cost is $30 and the deadline to sign up is May 11. Participants need to be able to swim without a lifejacket. For more information, call 449-5215.