UPCOMING EVENTS – Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 14, 2017

Teens can attend job fair today

● Teen Employment Program job fair will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at Peltier Conference Room. This event is open to teens ages 14 to 18 and family members of active-duty, retired military, Department of Defense and contractor employees currently enrolled in high school. For more information, call 448-0418.

● Free float night will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Scott Pool. Participants can bring their own floats. For more information, call 473-0394.

● Easter brunch buffet at Restaurant 604 will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 16. The buffet is $45 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under. A dinner buffet (without the breakfast foods) is also available from 4 to 9 p.m. For more information, call 888-7616.

● Easter brunch buffet and egg hunt at The Lanai at Mamala Bay will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 16. The cost is $32.95 for adults and $16.95 for ages 6-12. The egg hunt will be held before the brunch, with 9 a.m. time for ages 5 and under, and 9:30 a.m. for ages 6-12. For more information, call 422-3002.

● Easter Sunday popcorn will be provided at 2:30 p.m. April 16 at Sharkey Theater. With every paid movie ticket, patrons can receive a free small bag of popcorn. For more information, call 473-0726.

● Free Teen Center family night: Month of the Military Child will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 18 at the Joint Base Teen Center. This is open to all families of teens ages 13-18. For more information, call 448-0418.

● Free Liberty’s Barracks Bash will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. April 20 at Wahiawa Annex Barracks. This event is for single, active-duty E1-E6 only. For more information, call 473-2583.

● Teen Employment Program job fair will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. April 21 at Peltier Conference Room. This event is open to teens ages 14 to 18 years old and family members of active-duty, retired military, Department of Defense and contractor employees currently enrolled in high school. For more information, call 448-0418.

● Camping in the park will begin at 4 p.m. April 21 and will end at 8 a.m. April 22 at MWR Outdoor Recreation at Hickam Harbor. Families can spend the night out underneath the stars and watch a movie once the sun sets. Registration only reserves camp space. Gear and equipment are not provided. If camping gear is needed, participants can visit the Outdoor Adventure Center to rent. The cost is $30-$35. For more information, call 449-5215.

● Free movie in the park for all ages will begin at 7 p.m. April 21 at MWR Outdoor Recreation at Hickam Harbor. Patrons can bring some blankets and sit on the grass to watch a movie under the stars at Hickam Harbor waterfront. Patrons can bring drinks and snacks. The movie is to be announced and it will be suitable for all ages. Check the movie listings on Facebook at “Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Outdoor Recreation.” For more information, call 449-5215.

● Superhero movie day will begin at 10 a.m. April 22 at Sharkey Theater. Kids can watch “The Incredibles” and dress up in their favorite superhero costumes. The movie is presented by the Military and Family Support Center in partnership with MWR. For more information, call 474-1999 or 473-2651.

● Free Earth Day Celebration at Hickam Harbor will begin at 11 a.m. April 22 at MWR Outdoor Recreation at Hickam Harbor. There will be food trucks, events, a bounce house for the kids, information booths and more activities for the entire family to help the community learn about caring for the land and waters. For more information, call 449-5215.