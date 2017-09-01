Upcoming Events – Autumn

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 01, 2017

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

• Read to Dog program will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 1 and Sept. 6 at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Library. Children are encouraged to read aloud to Bear, a therapy dog whose calm demeanor and nonjudgmental listening helps the child feel more comfortable and confident in their reading skills. Appointments are required. Call 449-8299 for more information and to schedule your child’s time.

• Private swim lessons registration begins Sept. 1 at the Hickam Family Pool. Lessons begin on Sept. 16 and will be held on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Lessons are one-on-one instruction in accordance with the American Red Cross swim lesson program. The cost is $30 and the lessons are open to ages 3 and up. For more information, call 260-9736.

• Youth sports Labor Day softball clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 2 at Vandenberg Baseball Field. Kids can learn basic fielding, throwing and batting skills. This event is free and is open to youth ages 7 to 16. The clinic is broken into two sessions: 8 to 10 a.m. (for 7 to 8 year olds) and 10 a.m. to noon (for 9 to 16 year olds). The deadline to register is today. For more information, call 473-0789.

• Bottom fishing will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 3 at Hickam Harbor. The cost of this activity is $30 and participants need to register online by Sept 1. For more information, call 449-5215.

• $2 Tuesdays will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 5 at Mamala Bay Golf Course Driving Range. The event includes $2 for two buckets of balls (that’s half-price), plus $2 hot dogs and $1 bottled water and soda and other deals. Club pros will also be on hand to offer tips. Giveaways will be offered. This event is open to patrons ages 8 and up. For more information, call 449-2304.

• Golf demo day will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at Navy-Marine Golf Course. For more information, call 471-0142.

• Moonlight paddle will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at Hickam Harbor. The cost is $25 with all gear included. The deadline to sign up is Sept. 3. For more information, call 449-5215.

• NFL football will return beginning 2:30 p.m. Sept. 7, with the game showing at 10th Puka at Ke’alohi Golf Course and Club Pearl Brews & Cues. The full slate of games will be on Sunday, Sept. 10, with both locations opening early so customers can see all the games live via NFL Sunday Ticket. For more information, call 448-2318 (10th Puka) or 473-1743 (Club Pearl).

• Free float night will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 8 at Scott Pool. Customers can bring their own pool floats to cool off from the late summer heat. This event is open to all ages. For more information, call 473-0394.

• Women’s surf lessons take place from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 9 at Hickam Harbor. Participants can get professional instruction from the MWR Outdoor Recreation staff on technique, etiquette and history. The cost of the class is $30 and deadline to sign up is Sept. 7. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Standup Paddleboard of Haleiwa/North Shore will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 9 departing from the Outdoor Adventure Center. All gear is provided. The cost of this activity is $30 and deadline to sign up is Sept. 7.

• Learn Stand Up Paddle Board will be offered from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 10 at Hickam Harbor. The cost of this class is $25 and the deadline to sign up is Sept. 8. For more information, call 449-5215.