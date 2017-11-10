Upcoming Events – Autumn

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 10, 2017

Navy Wounded Warrior run/walk set for Nov. 18

• Free float night will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at Scott Pool. It is open to all ages. For more information, call 473-0394.

• Free Veterans Day police/therapy dog demonstration begins at 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Library. The library’s unofficial mascot, Spyder, will return as a recently certified therapy dog. He and his handler Bob will give the audience an exhibition. It is open to all ages. For more information, call 449-8296.

• Free advance screening of “Justice League” hits the screen at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at Sharkey Theater. Ticket booth and doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Active duty may receive up to four tickets. Retired military, military family members, and Department of Defense cardholders may receive up to two tickets. A total of 400 tickets will be distributed. For more information, call 473-0726.

• Learn to standup paddleboard takes place from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 12 at Hickam Harbor. The cost of this class is $25 and the deadline to sign up is Nov. 10. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Free “Home Schooled Cook’n” will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Teen Center. Youth ages 13 to 18 years who are home schooled can learn skills to impress the family in the kitchen. This activity is open to home-schooled youth who are are Teen Center members. For more information, call 448-0418.

• Free Navy Wounded Warrior “Road to Recovery” 5K Run/Walk will begin at 7 a.m. Nov. 18 at the Hickam Memorial Fitness Center. November is Warrior Care Month, so participants can show their support by participating in this run/walk to honor wounded warriors. Awards will be given in several categories. This event is open to all base-eligible patrons. For more information, call 448-2214.

• Kayak Ka‘awa – Mokoli‘i will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 18, departing from the MWR Outdoor Adventure Center. This is a long and challenging paddle against the current and waves. Cost of this activity is $30 and the deadline to sign up is Nov. 16. For more information, call 473-1198.

• Spearfishing excursion hits the water from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 18 at Hickam Harbor. Customers need to have taken the “Learn to Spearfish” course to participate. The cost of this activity is $20 and the deadline to sign up is Nov. 16. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Bottom fishing will be held from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at Hickam Harbor. The trip includes boat, gear, bait and helpful guides. The cost of the activity is $30 and the deadline to sign up is Nov. 17. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Free English Channel swim challenge is running all November long at JBPHH pools. Patrons can test their swimming fitness by trying to swim the distance of the English Channel within the month. The first 50 finishers get a prize. For more information, call 473-0394.