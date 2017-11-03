Upcoming Events – Autumn

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 03, 2017

• Free Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam retiree seminar will be held from 7:30 a.m. to noon tomorrow, Nov. 4 at the Historic Hickam Officers’ Club. The seminar is a resource for retirees, or those who are about to be retirees. Exhibitors and supporters will be on hand to answer questions and share updated information. The event is open to all Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard retirees, their families, Survivor Benefit Plan (SBP) annuitants and surviving spouses. For more information, call 474-0032.

• 42nd annual Fall Craft Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Arts and Crafts Center. The event will feature more than 120 booths of handmade original crafts in time for holiday gift shopping. The event will also feature entertainment, pony rides and demonstrations. The cost to attend the event is free, while food, beverages and some activities are available for purchase. For more information, call 448-9907.

• $2 Tuesday will return from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Mamala Bay Golf Course driving range. Patrons can get two buckets of balls to hit for $2. They can also get $2 hot dogs and $1 water and soda. Clubs are available to borrow for free and club pros will be on hand to offer tips. For more information, call 449-2304.

• Kayaking Chinaman’s Hat will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 8, departing from the Outdoor Adventure Center. The cost of this activity is $25 and the deadline to sign up is Nov. 6. For more information, call 473-1198.

• Why Pie? will be held at 3 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Library. Patrons can learn the history of pie and its place in our holiday celebrations and in literature at this free event. For more information, call 449-8296.

• Bottom fishing will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 11, departing from Hickam Harbor. The Outdoor Recreation staff will provide the boat, gear, bait and guides. The cost of the activity is $30 and the deadline to sign up is Nov. 9.

• North Shore bike ride will pedal out from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov 11, departing from the Outdoor Adventure Center. About seven miles round-trip on level terrain, this excursion is suitable for beginners. The cost of the activity is $25 and it includes the bike, transportation from Outdoor Adventure Center and helpful guides. For more information, call 473-1198.

• Learn to standup paddleboard class will be held from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 12 at Hickam Harbor. The cost of this class is $25 and the deadline to sign up is Nov. 10. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Free English Channel swim challenge will run all November long at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam pools. Patrons can test their swimming fitness by trying to swim the distance of the English Channel within the month. The first 50 finishers get a prize. For more information, call 473-0394.