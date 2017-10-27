Upcoming Events – Autumn

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 27, 2017

‘Reel in’ a big one at bottom fishing excursion Oct. 28

• Double feature Friday will be held at 5 p.m. Oct. 27 at Sharkey Theater. See both the 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. films for the price of one. Movies will be announced on the movie website. For more information, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com

• Free movie night will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Hickam Family Pool. It will include a Halloween costume contest with prizes for the scariest, most creative and the cutest. This event is open to all ages. For more information, call 448-2384.

• Free movie at the park will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at Hickam Harbor. Patrons are welcome to bring their own drinks and snacks. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Bottom fishing will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 28 at Hickam Harbor. Guides will supply the boat and all the gear. Geared for both experts and beginners, this event costs $30 and the deadline to register is Oct. 27. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Halloween Zumba Bash gets jumping from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 28 at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Fitness Center. This is a workout with Zumba instructors. Get into the Halloween spirit and wear your favorite costume. The cost of the event is two group exercise coupons. For more information, call 471-2019.

• Free Halloween costume contest will be held Oct. 28 at Club Pearl Brews and Cues. Wear your best costume and show it off for prizes. Entrants need to register at the DJ booth before 11 p.m. This event is open to patrons 18 years of age and older. For more information, call 473-1743.

• Halloween bowling party will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at the bowling center on the Pearl Harbor side of the base. Those who dress up in costumes get one free game of cosmic bowling and free treats. For more information, call 473-2574.

• Free English Channel swim challenge will run all November long at Joint Base pools. Test your swimming fitness by trying to swim the distance of the English Channel within the month. The first 50 finishers get a prize. For more information, call 473-0394.