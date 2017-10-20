Upcoming Events – Autumn

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 20, 2017

Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

• Free golf clinic will be held at two locations on Oct. 21, 9 a.m. at Barbers Point Golf Course and 2 p.m. at Mamala Bay Golf Course. Advance sign-up is welcome. For more information, call 682-1911 (Barbers Point) or 449-2304 (Mamala).

• Learn to stand up paddleboard from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 22 at Hickam Harbor. The cost of this class is $25 and the deadline to sign up is Oct. 20. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Free ladies golf clinic will be held at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 26 at Barbers Point Golf Course. Advance sign-up is welcome. For more information, call 682-1911.

• Double feature Friday will begin at 5 p.m. Oct. 27 at Sharkey Theater. Patrons can see both the 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. films for the price of one. Movies will be announced on the movie website. For more information, visit www. greatlifehawaii.com.

• Free movie night will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Hickam Family Pool. It will include Halloween costume contest, with prizes for the scariest, most creative and the cutest. The event is open to all ages. For more information, call 448-2384.

• Free movie at the park will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at Hickam Harbor. Customers can bring their own drinks and snacks. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Bottom fishing will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 28 at Hickam Harbor. Guides will supply the boat and all the gear. This event costs $30 and the deadline to register is Oct. 27. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Kayaking Chinaman’s Hat will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 28, departing from the Outdoor Adventure Center. This excursion is considered moderate to strenuous in level of difficulty. The cost of this activity is $25 and the deadline to sign up is Oct. 26. For more information, call 473-1198.

• Free Halloween costume contest with prizes will be held Oct. 28 at Club Pearl Brews & Cues. Entrants must register at the DJ booth before 11 p.m. This event is open to patrons ages 18 and older only. For more information, call 473-1743.