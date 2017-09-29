Upcoming Events – Autumn

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 29, 2017

Abandoned vehicle auction to return Sept. 30

• Free Chill and Grill Nine-Ball Challenge will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at Club Pearl Brews and Cues, building 1557. The event will include free pupus. All participants are entered to win a prize. The event is open to 18 years and older. For more information, call 473-1743.

• Free movie night will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 29 at Hickam Family Pool. The movie begins after sundown, with “Toy Story” playing on the screen. This event is open to all patrons. For more information, call 260-9736.

• Abandoned vehicle auction will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 30 in the lot near Porter Gate. Vehicles are sold “as is” with no warranties or guarantees. This event is free to attend and bids are turned in on the day of the event. The auction is open to military Department of Defense cardholders only. For more information, call www.greatlifehawaii.com

• A free date with Hawaii Fi-Do will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Teen Center. Find out what it’s like to train a service dog. The event is open to teens ages 13 to 18 who have a current registration on file. For more information, call 448-0418.

• Registration for winter youth sports opens Oct 2. Parents can sign up their youth for basketball, baseball or cheerleading. The cost is $50 and is open to youth ages 5 to 16. The leagues begin Jan. 3 and run to March 10. Volunteer coaches are also being sought. For more information, call 473-0789.

• $2 Tuesdays will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 3 at Mamala Bay Golf Course Driving Range. The event includes $2 for two buckets of balls (that’s half-price), plus $2 hot dogs, and $1 bottled water and soda. Club pros will be on hand to offer tips and giveaways will be featured. This event is for the whole family, so bring the kids. For more information, call 449-2304.

• Tickets for the Harlem Globetrotters show will be distributed beginning Oct. 4 at the Information, Tickets and Travel (ITT) offices in the Fleet Store and at Wahiawa Annex. The show will be held Oct. 16 at Bloch Arena. The tickets are free and there is a limit of six tickets per Department of Defense ID cardholder. For more information, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com

• Free golf demo day will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Navy-Marine Golf Course. For more information, call 471-0142.

• Free ladies golf clinic will be held at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 5 at Barbers Point Golf Course. Advance sign-up is welcome. For more information, call 682-1911.