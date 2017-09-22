Ho'okele Staff | Sep 22, 2017

Resiliency 5K Run planned Sept. 23

• Free Resiliency Run 5K Run begins at 7 a.m. Sept. 23 starting at the Hickam Fitness Center. The event is to support Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Sign ups begin at 6:30 a.m. on the morning of the event. For more information, call 448-2214.

• Second annual Trash Boat Regatta launches from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 23 at Hickam Harbor Beach Park. Teams build the boats of materials normally found in a landfill, then try to race, circumnavigating Hickam Harbor. The cost to enter the event is $15 per boat, but it’s free to come and watch. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Free golf clinic will be held at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 23 at Mamala Bay Golf Course. Advance sign up is welcome. For more information, call 449-2304.

• Learn to standup paddleboard from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 24 at Hickam Harbor. The cost of the class is $25 and the deadline to sign up is today. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Free Chill and Grill Nine-Ball Challenge will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at Club Pearl Brews & Cues, building 1557. Patrons can have free pupus and take part in the challenge. All participants are entered to win a prize. The event is open to those ages 18 and older. For more information, call 473-1743.

• Free movie night will be held 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 29 at Hickam Family Pool. The movie begins after sundown, with “Toy Story” playing on the screen. This event is open to all patrons. For more information, call 260-9736.

• Abandoned vehicle auction will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 30 in the lot near Porter Gate. Vehicles are sold “as is” with no warranties or guarantees. This event is free to attend and bids are turned in on the day of the event. It is open to military Department of Defense cardholders only. For more information, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com l Kayaking Chinaman’s Hat will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 30, departing from the Outdoor Adventure Center. The cost is $25, and it includes all necessary gear, transportation and guides.

The deadline to sign up is Sept. 28. This activity is considered moderate to strenuous in difficulty, depending on the conditions. For more information, call 473-1198.

• Spearfishing excursion will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 30 at Hickam Harbor. Participants need to have taken the “learn to spearfish” course to participate. The cost is $20 and the deadline to sign up is Sept. 28. For more information, call 449-5215.