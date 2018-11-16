Upcoming Events – Autumn

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 16, 2018

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

• Reservations are being taken for at the various Information, Tickets and Tours for the Honolulu City Lights Holiday Tour, Dec. 7-23. Take a festive ride on ITT’s own trolley through Honolulu to view the city lights before stopping at Honolulu Hale and see the holiday displays. The price is $15 for the 6 p.m. tour and $10 for the 8:30 p.m. tour. Children 4 and under are free but must sit on a parent’s lap. For more information, call 473-0792.

• The NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleaders are holding a cheerleading clinic from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 17 at Ward Field. This is a free event open to ages 5 to 18 years. Advance online registration is required and a waiver must be signed. For more information, visit www. jbphh.greatlifehawaii.com.

• A family night – community service project is happening Nov. 20 at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Teen Center. Teens are encouraged to bring their families to help with a community service project. While at the center, families can learn about upcoming events, hang out with their teen and see what the program is all about. Time to be announced. For more information, call 448-1068.

• Cookies & Canvas gets colorful Nov. 21 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Arts & Crafts Center. Kids get to create a painted masterpiece while nibbling on a sweet treat. This bimonthly activity has a different painting subject each time. The cost is $30 per person, includes all art supplies and is open to ages 7 to 14. Advance sign-up is encouraged. For more information, call 448-9907.

• The Chinatown Food & Historic Walking Tour departs the Hickam ITT office Nov. 24 at 8:30 a.m. Discover the intriguing history and culture of Honolulu’s Chinatown on this walking tour. The cost is $35 for adults and $30 for kids 3 to 11 years old and includes a traditional dim sum lunch. For more information, call 448-2295.