Upcoming Events – Autumn

| Nov 09, 2018

An advance screening of “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” will be casting spells Nov. 11, 6 p.m. at Sharkey Theater. Tickets are available to the first 400 authorized patrons. Active duty service members may receive up to four tickets and all others can get up to two tickets. This is a free event and ticket distribution begins at 4:30 p.m. This movie is rated R. For more information, call 473-0726.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

• Reservations are being accepted now for the Thanksgiving Lunch Buffet happening Nov. 22 at the Historic Hickam Officers’ Club. The price is $34.95 for adults ($4 discount for club members), $18.95 for ages 7-12 years and $12.50 for ages 4-6 years. For more information, call 448-4608.

Float Night cools you off Nov. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Scott Pool. Bring your own personal float to the pool. Also enjoy free ice cream floats while supplies last. This is a free event. For more information, call 473-0394.

Liberty Movie Night takes single service members to the movies Nov. 9, 7 p.m. at Sharkey Theater. Get a free movie ticket, plus a free small popcorn, small soft drink and hot dog. This activity is for single, active-duty Sailors and Airmen stationed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and advance sign-up is required at the Liberty Center. For more information, call 473-2583.

• An advance screening of “Creed II” punches through the silver screen Nov. 7, 7 p.m. at Sharkey Theater. Tickets are available to the first 400 authorized patrons. Active duty may receive up to four tickets and all others can get up to two tickets. This is a free event and ticket distribution begins at 5:30 p.m. This movie is rated R. For more information, call 473-0726.

• The Sunday Club brings a new musical twist Nov. 11, 8:30 p.m. at The Country Bar in Club Pearl. The next day is a holiday so the club is open and will be playing the hottest top 40, pop, rock and R&B. Admission is free and is open to 18 and over. For more information, call 473-1743.

• A free golf clinic is on the green Nov. 15 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Navy-Marine Golf Course. Enjoy this introduction to the great game of golf. For more information, call 471-0142.

• The NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleaders are holding a Cheerleading Clinic Nov. 17 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Ward Field. This is a free event open to ages 5 to 18 years old. Advance online registration is required and a waiver must be signed. For more information, visit www. jbphh.greatlifehawaii.com.

• Sign-ups are being accepted now for the Turkey Shoot Basketball Tournament happening from Nov. 17-18 at the JBPHH Fitness Center. This event is open to teams from JBPHH and the cost is $200 per team. Entry deadline is Nov. 10. For more information, call 473-2494 or 473-2437.

• Sign-ups are being accepted now for the Ultimate Frisbee Tournament happening from Nov. 17-18 at the JBPHH Fitness Center. This event is free and is open to teams from JBPHH. Entry deadline is Nov. 10. For more information, call 473-2494 or 473-2437.

• The Turkey Trot 5K takes place Nov. 20 at 7 a.m. at the Wahiawa Annex Fitness Center. Start burning off those holiday calories early. Prizes will be distributed for the top three male and female finishers. This is a free event. For more information, call 653-5542.

