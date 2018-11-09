Upcoming Events – Autumn

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 09, 2018

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

• Reservations are being accepted now for the Thanksgiving Lunch Buffet happening Nov. 22 at the Historic Hickam Officers’ Club. The price is $34.95 for adults ($4 discount for club members), $18.95 for ages 7-12 years and $12.50 for ages 4-6 years. For more information, call 448-4608.

• Float Night cools you off Nov. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Scott Pool. Bring your own personal float to the pool. Also enjoy free ice cream floats while supplies last. This is a free event. For more information, call 473-0394.

• Liberty Movie Night takes single service members to the movies Nov. 9, 7 p.m. at Sharkey Theater. Get a free movie ticket, plus a free small popcorn, small soft drink and hot dog. This activity is for single, active-duty Sailors and Airmen stationed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and advance sign-up is required at the Liberty Center. For more information, call 473-2583.

• An advance screening of “Creed II” punches through the silver screen Nov. 7, 7 p.m. at Sharkey Theater. Tickets are available to the first 400 authorized patrons. Active duty may receive up to four tickets and all others can get up to two tickets. This is a free event and ticket distribution begins at 5:30 p.m. This movie is rated R. For more information, call 473-0726.

• The Sunday Club brings a new musical twist Nov. 11, 8:30 p.m. at The Country Bar in Club Pearl. The next day is a holiday so the club is open and will be playing the hottest top 40, pop, rock and R&B. Admission is free and is open to 18 and over. For more information, call 473-1743.

• A free golf clinic is on the green Nov. 15 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Navy-Marine Golf Course. Enjoy this introduction to the great game of golf. For more information, call 471-0142.

• The NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleaders are holding a Cheerleading Clinic Nov. 17 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Ward Field. This is a free event open to ages 5 to 18 years old. Advance online registration is required and a waiver must be signed. For more information, visit www. jbphh.greatlifehawaii.com.

• Sign-ups are being accepted now for the Turkey Shoot Basketball Tournament happening from Nov. 17-18 at the JBPHH Fitness Center. This event is open to teams from JBPHH and the cost is $200 per team. Entry deadline is Nov. 10. For more information, call 473-2494 or 473-2437.

• Sign-ups are being accepted now for the Ultimate Frisbee Tournament happening from Nov. 17-18 at the JBPHH Fitness Center. This event is free and is open to teams from JBPHH. Entry deadline is Nov. 10. For more information, call 473-2494 or 473-2437.

• The Turkey Trot 5K takes place Nov. 20 at 7 a.m. at the Wahiawa Annex Fitness Center. Start burning off those holiday calories early. Prizes will be distributed for the top three male and female finishers. This is a free event. For more information, call 653-5542.