Upcoming Events – Autumn

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 02, 2018

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

• Reservations are being accepted now for the Thanksgiving Lunch Buffet happening Nov 22 at the Historic Hickam Officers’ Club. Seating times are 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on the Grand Lanai, and noon inside the main dining room. Price is $34.95 for adults ($4 discount for club members), $18.95 for ages 7 to 12 years old and $12.50 for ages 4 to 6 years old. For more information about the buffet, call 448-4608.

• The Wounded Warrior 5K Run/Walk gets moving Nov. 3 at 7 a.m. at the Hickam Memorial Fitness Center. Get fit with a 5k run recognizing the Wounded Warrior program. Prizes will be given to top finishers in several categories during this free event. For more information, call 448-2214.

• The 43rd annual Fall Craft Fair kicks off the holiday season from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Hickam Arts & Crafts Center. Find the perfect holiday gift among 120 booths of handmade crafts. Stick around for the live entertainment, food and more. Admission is free. For more information, call 448-9907.

• Color pin bowling begins Nov. 5 and occurs every Monday in November at the Naval Station Bowling Center. Between 5 and 9 p.m. get a strike when the colored pin is in the head position and receive a free game. For more information, call 473-2574.

• STEM Wednesday gets scientific Nov. 7 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Library. Squishy Circuits returns, giving kids ages 8 and up firsthand discovery of how electricity works. This is a free activity. For more information, call 449-8299.

• Golf Demo Day hits the greens Nov. 7 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Navy-Marine Golf Course. Try some of the latest equipment at the driving range for free. For more information, call 471-0142.

• Cookies and Canvas gets colorful Nov. 7 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Hickam Arts & Crafts Center. Kids get to create a painted masterpiece while nibbling on a sweet treat. This bimonthly activity has a different painting subject each time. Cost is $30 per person, includes all art supplies and is open to ages 7 to 14. Advance sign-up is encouraged. For more information, call 448-9907.

• A free Float Night cools you off Nov. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Scott Pool. Bring your own personal float to the pool. Enjoy free ice cream floats while supplies last. For more information, call 473-0394.

• The Sunday Club brings a new musical twist Nov. 11 from 8:30 p.m. at The Country Bar in Club Pearl. The next day is a holiday so the club is open and will be playing a mix of hits. Admission is free and is open to 18 and over. For more information, call 473-1743.

• The Intramural Golf Tournament is taking the challenge to the greens Nov. 13. This tournament is open to JBPHH service members, Department of Defense and family members ages 18 and older only. The site has yet to be determined. Call 473-2494 for entry fee and other information.

• Advance screening of “Overlord” lights up the silver screen Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at Sharkey Theater. Tickets are available to the first 400 authorized patrons. Active duty may receive up to four tickets and all others can get up to two tickets. This is a free event and ticket distribution begins at 5:30 p.m. This movie is rated R. For more information, call 473-0726.