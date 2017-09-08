Upcoming Events – Autumn

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 08, 2017

• Free float night will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 8 at Scott Pool. Patrons are welcome to bring their own pool floats to the pool during this time to cool off from the late summer heat. This event is open to all ages. For more information, call 473-0394.

• Free advance screening of “American Assassin” starts at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at Sharkey Theater. Tickets will be given to the first 400 patrons. Active duty military may receive up to four tickets. All others may receive up to two tickets. The ticket booth and doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and tickets may or may not be given prior to the doors opening. For more information, call 473-2651.

• Free golf clinic will begin at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 9 at Mamala Bay Golf Course. Advance sign-ups are welcome. For more information, call 449-2304.

• Watch the NFL games live beginning Sept. 10 at Club Pearl Brews & Cues and 10th Puka at Ke’alohi Golf Course. Both locations offer Direct TV’s NFL Sunday Ticket, enabling them to show all the games of the week. Both locations will open early enough to catch the 7 a.m. games on Sundays. For more information, visit www. greatlifehawaii.com

• Learn to stand-up paddleboard from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 10 at Hickam Harbor. The cost of this class is $25 and the deadline to sign up is Sept. 8. For more information, call 449-5215.

• National Grandparents Day Sunday brunch will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Historic Hickam Officers’ Club. Patrons can treat Grandma and/or Grandpa to a buffet. The price is $26.95 for adults (club members get a $2 discount), $13.50 for ages 7 to 12, and $8.25 for ages 4 to 6. Reservations are welcome but not required. For more information, call 448-4608.

• Patriot Day special will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at Hickam and Pearl Harbor side bowling centers. Patrons can buy one game of bowling and get one game free. For more information, call 473-2574.

• Registration for Start Smart T-ball begins on Sept. 12. This is a parent and child participation program. Youth sports staff will teach parents skills and drills, and then the parents teach their child. The T-ball league runs from Oct. 27 to Dec. 1 at Vandenburg Field. Registration requirements include completed sports physical and medical forms. Participants can sign up online from Sept. 12 to 30. For more information, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com.

• $2 Tuesdays will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 12 at Mamala Bay Golf Course. This is an event for the dedicated golfer and someone just looking for a fun new activity. The $2 fee includes two buckets of balls, $2 hot dogs and $1 bottled water and soda. Club pros will be available to offer tips and the event will also include prize giveaways. For more information, call 449-2304.

• Aeration special is offered from Sept. 13 to 17 at Ke’alohi Golf Course. Patrons can take advantage of half-price green fees at our Par-3 course while it undergoes aeration. For more information, call 448-2318.

• Deployment/IA resource fair takes place from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Military and Family Support Center. Attendees can learn about the organizations that support the military members and their families during a deployment. The cost to attend is free and children are welcome. Participants can register online at www.greatlifehawaii.com. For more information, call 474-1999.

• Free golf clinic will be held at noon Sept. 14 at Navy-Marine Golf Course. Signups in advance a welcome. For more information, call 471-0142.

• Ohana mixed handicap number (HCP) bowling league will begin Sept. 14 at the bowling center on the Pearl Harbor side of the base. The league consists of four-person teams and is for both beginner and advanced bowlers. New members are being sought. League bowling will be held on Thursday nights. The cost is $15. For more information, call 473-2574.

• North Shore bike ride goes from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 16, starting at the Outdoor Adventure Center. This is designed as an easy seven-mile round trip to allow participants to see the scenic surf spots and picturesque locations on that side of the island. The cost of the activity is $25 and the deadline to sign up is Sept. 14. For more information, call 473-1198.

• Learn to spearfish class will be held from 8:30 to 3 p.m. Sept. 16 at Hickam Harbor. The first half of the class takes place in a pool to learn the rules, technique and training with equipment. The second half of the class is in the ocean, as the staff takes the group for real-world practice. The cost of this class is $60 and the deadline to sign up is Sept. 14. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Free golf clinic will be held at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 16 at Barbers Point Golf Course. Advance sign up is welcome. For more information, call 682-1911.

• Private swim lessons begin Sept. 16 at Hickam Family Pool. Slots are scheduled beginning at 11 a.m. Attendees receive private, one-on-one lessons in accordance with American Red Cross swim lesson program. Customers may register for one slot per day, for up to four consecutive Saturdays. Registration is accepted in person at the pool during open hours. To find available slots and for more information, call 260-9736.

• Free Day For Kids: Wonderland will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 16 at the kids sports field behind the Hickam School Age Center. The theme this year is Alice in Wonderland. Participants can dress up as their favorite character. The event is open to military and Department of Defense civilian families with children from ages newborn to 18. For more information, call 473-0789.

• Learn to surf from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 17 at Hickam Harbor. Participants will be familiarized with the gear, technique and etiquette in how to surf. The cost for the event is $30 and deadline to sign up is Sept. 14. Participants need to be able to swim without a lifejacket. For more information, call 449-5215.