Upcoming Events – Autumn

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 26, 2018

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

• Registration is open now until Oct. 31 for the winter season of Youth Sports. Sign your child up for basketball, baseball or cheerleading. Cost is $50 and is for youth ages 5 to 16 years old. For more information, call 473-0789.

• Ohana Paint Night gives kids and parents some bonding time today from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hickam Arts & Crafts Center. An instructor leads the group in a painting of the month. At the end, each customer has a masterpiece they can take home. Cost is $35 per person, includes all art supplies and is for ages 8 and older. For more information, call 448-9907.

• A movie night happens today at 6 p.m. at the Hickam Family Pool. They’re keeping the pool open late to show the movie “Despicable Me 3” so bring your floats and watch a movie under the stars while keeping cool. This is a free event. For more information, call 448-2384.

• An abandoned vehicle auction is taking place Oct. 27 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the abandoned car lot near Porter Gate. This event is open only to Department of Defense cardholders. For more information, call 471-9072.

• The Chinatown Food & Historic Walking Tour departs the Hickam ITT office Oct. 27 at 8:30 a.m. Discover the intriguing history and culture of Honolulu’s Chinatown on this walking tour. Cost is $35 for adults and $30 for kids 3 to 11 years old and includes a traditional dim sum lunch. For more information, call 448-2295.

• A hiring fair for Child & Youth Programs is happening Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Peltier Child Development Center at 530 Peltier Avenue. Do you love working with kids? Skip the normal USAjobs process and come to the fair. Full-time, part-time and flex positions available. Government photo ID required and other documents preferred. For more information, visit https:// jbphh.greatlifehawaii.com/family/cyp-jobs.

• The Wounded Warrior 5K Run/Walk gets moving Nov. 3 at 7 a.m. at the Hickam Memorial Fitness Center. Get fit with a 5k run recognizing the Wounded Warrior program. Prizes will be given to top finishers in several categories during this free event. For more information, call 448-2214.

• The 43rd annual Fall Craft Fair kicks off the holiday season Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hickam Arts & Crafts Center. Find the perfect holiday gift among 120 booths of handmade crafts. Stick around for the live entertainment, delicious food and more. Admission is free. For more information, call 448-9907.

• An advance screening of “Overlord” lights up the silver screen Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at Sharkey Theater. Tickets are available to the first 400 authorized patrons. Active duty service members may receive up to four tickets and all others can get up to two tickets. This is a free event and ticket distribution begins at 5:30 p.m. This movie is rated R. For more information, call 473-0726.

• Color Pin Bowling begins Nov. 5. and occurs every Monday in November at the Naval Station Bowling Center. Between 5 and 9 p.m., get a strike when the colored pin is in the head position and receive a free game. For more information, call 473-2574.

• STEM Wednesday gets scientific Nov. 7 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Library. Squishy Circuits returns, giving kids ages 8 and up a firsthand discovery of how electricity works. This is a free activity. For more information, call 449-8299.

• The Golf Demo Day hits the greens Nov. 7 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Navy-Marine Golf Course. Try some of the latest equipment at the driving range for free. For more information, call 471-0142.

• Cookies and Canvas gets colorful from Nov. 7 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Hickam Arts & Crafts Center. Kids can create a painted masterpiece while nibbling on a sweet treat. This bimonthly activity has a different painting subject each time. Cost is $30 per person, includes all art supplies and is open to ages 7 to 14. Advance sign-up is encouraged. For more information, call 448-9907.

• Float Night cools you off Nov. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Scott Pool. Bring your own personal float to the pool. Also enjoy free ice cream floats while supplies last. This is a free event. For more information, call 473-0394.

• Registration is open now for the Intramural Golf Tournament Nov. 13. This tournament is open to players from JBPHH active duty service members, Department of Defense and family members over the age of 18. The site has yet to be determined. Call 473-2494 for entry fee and other information.

• Reservations are being accepted now for the Thanksgiving Lunch Buffet happening Nov. 22 at the Historic Hickam Officers’ Club. Seating times are 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on the Grand Lanai, and noon inside the main dining room. Price is $34.95 for adults ($4 discount for club members), $18.95 for ages 7 to 12 years old and $12.50 for ages 4 to 6 years old. For more information, call 448-4608.