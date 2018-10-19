Upcoming Events – Autumn

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 19, 2018

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

• Registration is open now until Oct. 31 for the winter season of Youth Sports. Sign your child up for basketball, baseball or cheerleading. The cost is $50 and is open to youth ages 5 to 16 years old. For more information about this event, call 473-0789.

• A free golf clinic is on the green Oct. 20 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Barbers Point Golf Course. This clinic is an introduction to the game of golf. For more information about this event, call 682-1911.

• An advance screening of “Hunter Killer” lights up the silver screen Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at Sharkey Theater. Tickets are available to the first 400 authorized patrons. Active duty service members may receive up to four tickets and all others can get up to two tickets. This is a free event and ticket distribution begins at 5:30 p.m. For more information about this event, call 473-0726.

• Cookies & Canvas gets colorful Oct. 24 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Hickam Arts & Crafts Center. Kids get to create a painted masterpiece while nibbling on a sweet treat. This bimonthly activity has a different painting subject each time. The cost is $30 per person, and includes all art supplies and is open to ages 7 to 14. Advance sign-up is encouraged. For more information, call 448-9907.

• Ohana Paint Night gives kids and parents some bonding time Oct. 26 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hickam Arts & Crafts Center. An instructor leads the group in a painting of the month. At the end, each customer has a masterpiece they can take home. The cost is $35 per person, includes all art supplies and is for ages 8 and up. For more information, call 448-9907.

• Movie Night happens Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. at the Hickam Family Pool. They’re keeping the pool open late to show the movie “Despicable Me 3” so bring your floats and watch a movie under the stars while keeping cool. This is a free event. For more information, call 448-2384.

• Teen Center’s Halloween Lock-in is sure to a full night of fun from Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. to Oct. 27 at 7 a.m. at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Teen Center. Games, food and more, plus costumes are welcome. Price is $20 and registration is open until Oct. 24. Attendees must be registered with the center. For more information about this event, call 448-1068.

• An abandoned vehicle auction is taking place Oct. 27 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the abandoned car lot near Porter Gate. Put in your bid, you may even find a hidden treasure, or at least spare parts. This event is open only to Department of Defense cardholders. For more information, call 471-9072.

• The Chinatown Food & Historic Walking Tour departs the Hickam ITT office Oct. 27 at 8:30 a.m. Discover the intriguing history and culture of Honolulu’s Chinatown on this walking tour. Cost is $35 for adults and $30 for kids 3 to 11 years old and includes a traditional dim sum lunch. For more information about this event, call 448-2295.

• The Halloween Zumba Bash is two hours of fitness fun Oct. 27 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the JBPHH Fitness Center. Get a two-hour workout with your favorite Zumba instructors. Get into the Halloween spirit and dress to impress. The cost of this event is two group exercise coupons. For more information about this event, call 471-2019.

• Child & Youth Programs Hiring Fair is looking for new CYP team members Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Peltier Child Development Center. Skip the normal application process and potentially get a tentative job offer on the spot. This fair is open to the public and a photo ID is required. For more information, including what documents you need to bring to the fair, go to www. greatlifehawaii.com/cyp.

• Halloween Costume Contest is scaring things up beginning Oct. 27 at 10 p.m. at The Country Bar in Club Pearl. Think you have the best costume? Show it off and you may win a fun prize. This event is free and is open to ages 18 and older. For more information about this event, call 473-1743.

• Halloween Bowling Party gets rolling Oct. 31 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Naval Station Bowling Center. Dress up in a costume and get one free game of bowling plus fun treats. For more information about this event, call 473-2574.