Upcoming Events – Autumn

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 12, 2018

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

• Registration is open now until Oct. 31 for the winter season of youth sports. Sign your child up for basketball, baseball or cheerleading. Cost is $50 and is for youth ages 5 to 16 years old. For more information, call 473-0789.

• A dodgeball tournament sends balls flying at 1 p.m. Oct. 12 at Hickam Memorial Fitness Center. Get your team together for the ultimate schoolyard game. Limit six to eight players per team. For more information, call 448-2214.

• Liberty Movie Night takes young service members to the movies Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. at Sharkey Theater. The Liberty program treats single active-duty Sailors and Airmen E-1 to E-6 to a night out at the movies, including the ticket, small popcorn and drink and a hot dog. The cost of this activity is free but you must sign up in advance at the Liberty Center. For more information, call 473-2583.

• The Super Garage Sale is happening Oct. 13 from 8 a.m. to noon at Richardson Field. Admission is free and is open to the public. Booths available for sellers and crafters, $20 to $25 for garage sale and $25 to $35 for crafters/business. For more information, call 473-0792.

• The biannual powerlifting competition moves some heavy metal beginning Sept. 13 at 8 a.m. at the JBPHH Fitness Center. Test your limits in the squat, bench press and dead lift against other competitors. Registration is $20 and is open to men and women in various weight classes. For more information, call 471-2019.

• Family Night pumpkin carving gets into the Halloween spirit Oct. 16 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Teen Center. Come hang out at the center and meet the staff, hear about upcoming events and have some fun carving together. This is a free activity and is open to all teen family members. For more information, call 448-1068.

• A free golf clinic is on the green Oct. 18 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Navy-Marine Golf Course. Enjoy this introduction to the great game of golf. For more information, call 471-0142.

• The Barracks Bash takes place Oct. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Nevada Hall. Play games and eat while learning about the Liberty Program. This event is free and is open to single, active-duty Sailors and Airmen E-1 to E-9 only. For more information, call 473-2583.

• A free golf clinic is on the green Oct. 20 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Barbers Point Golf Course. For more information, call 682-1911.

• Cookies & Canvas gets colorful Oct. 24 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Arts & Crafts Center. Kids get to create a painted masterpiece while nibbling on a sweet treat. This bimonthly activity has a different painting subject each time. Cost is $30 per person, includes all art supplies and is open to ages 7 to 14. Advance sign-up is encouraged. For more information, call 448-9907.