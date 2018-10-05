Upcoming Events – Autumn

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 05, 2018

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

• The Alpha Warrior Battle Rig Competition puts athletes to the test today from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hickam Memorial Fitness Center. Individual and team competitions will be available so tell your friends. This is a free event and is open to all base-eligible patrons. Advance sign up is encouraged to ensure your spot in the competition. For more information, call 448-2214.

• The Country Bar is open for country western fun Oct. 7 at 8:30 p.m. at Club Pearl. Monday is a holiday so you have an extra night for a boot stompin’ good time. Admission is free and is open to ages 18 and up. For more information, call 473-1743.

• The Fall Craft Camp takes place Oct. 9 to 12 from 10 a.m. to noon. There’s no limit to the beauty a child can create when given some instruction and artistic freedom. Cost is $65 for this four-day camp and is open to ages 7 and up. This class fills up fast so sign up now. For more information, call 448-9907.

• Cookies & Canvas gets colorful Oct. 10 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Hickam Arts & Crafts Center. Kids get to create a painted masterpiece while nibbling on a sweet treat. This bimonthly activity has a different painting subject each time. Cost is $30 per person, includes all art supplies and is open to ages 7 to 14. Advance sign up is encouraged. For more information, call 448-9907.

• The Polar Pool Party cools things up Oct. 11 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Wahiawa Annex Pool. Chill out during the fall school break as MWR offers up free games and activities. For more information about the pool party, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com.

• The Dodgeball Tournament sends balls flying Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. at Hickam Memorial Fitness Center. Get your team together for the ultimate schoolyard game. Limit six to eight players per team. For more information, call 448-2214.

• Liberty Movie Night takes young active duty to the movies Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. at Sharkey Theater. The Liberty program treats our single active-duty Sailors and Airmen E-1 to E-6 to a night out at the movies, including the ticket, small popcorn, drink and a hot dog. The cost of this activity is free but you must sign up in advance at the Liberty Center. For more information, call 473-2583.

• The Super Garage Sale is happening Oct. 13 from 8 a.m. to noon at Richardson Field. You never know what treasures you might find at Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s biannual bargain hunter’s paradise. Admission is free and is open to the public. Booths are available for sellers and crafters, with a rate of $20 to $25 for garage sale and $25 to $35 for crafters and businesses. For more information about the sale, call 473-0792.

• The biannual powerlifting competition moves some heavy metal beginning Oct. 13 at 8 a.m. at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Fitness Center. Test your limits in the squat, bench press and dead lift against other competitors Registration is $20 and is open to men and women in various weight classes. For more information, call 471-2019.

• Family Night “Pumpkin Carving” gets into the Halloween spirit Oct. 16 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the JBPHH Teen Center. Come hang out at the center and meet the staff, hear about upcoming events and have some fun carving together. This is a free activity and is open to all teen family members. For more information, call 448-1068.