Upcoming Events – Autumn

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 28, 2018

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

• Registration is open now for the Alpha Warrior Battle Rig Competition happening Oct. 5 at the Hickam Memorial Fitness Center. Individuals and teams will try to complete the unique obstacle course in the fastest time. Instruction and practice on the rig will be available Oct. 4. This is a free event and is open to all base-eligible patrons. Sign-ups are also open to command fitness leaders and physical training leaders for a fitness certification course happening Oct. 3. For more information, call 448-4640/2214.

• Entries for the Arts & Crafts Center’s Gallery Showcase will be accepted from now through Sept. 30. Get your creative juices flowing and prepare to submit your artwork, crafts, photography and digital creations. It is free to submit a piece and works will be displayed in the gallery beginning with the opening reception Oct. 3. For more information, call 448-2393. l Hail & Farewell Night of Sports is a night of fun from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Teen Center. The teen center staff and patrons welcome new members and bid farewell to those moving on to new adventures. This event is free and is open to all teens registered with the program and their families. For more information, call 448-1068.

• Float Night is cooling you off from the heat from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at Scott Pool. The pool stays open late and you can bring your personal float. Free ice cream floats will also be given out (while supplies last). Note: for the comfort and enjoyment of everyone at the event, floats are limited to tubes no larger than 36 inches for youth and 53 inches for adults. For more information, call 448-2384.

• Eat the Street Shuttle departs at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 from the Hickam ITT office. Avoid the traffic and parking woes and catch the shuttle to the island’s largest food truck rally. Price is $7 and the shuttle returns to the base at approximately 8:30 p.m. For more information, call 448-2295.

• Chinatown Food & Historic Walking Tour departs at approximately 8:30 a.m. Sept. 29 from the Hickam ITT office. Discover the intriguing history of Honolulu’s Chinatown on this walking tour, sampling Chinese treats along the way. Cost is $35 for adults and $30 for ages 3 to 11 and includes round-trip transportation, guided tour and a Chinese-style lunch. Reservations are recommended. For more information, call 448-2295.

• Alpha Warrior Battle Rig Certification is available for command fitness leaders and physical training leaders from 8 a.m. Oct. 3 at the Hickam Memorial Fitness Center. Cost is free but advance registration is required and there are limited spots available. For more information, call 471-2021 for command fitness leaders (Navy) and 351-8276 for physical training leaders (Air Force).

• Celebrate Hispanic Heritage from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct 3 at the JBPHH Library. Stories, games and crafts showcasing the culture and heritage of Hispanics living in America. This is a free event and is open to all base-eligible patrons. For more information, call 449-8299.

• Makerspace Demonstrations “Cubelets” takes place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at the JBPHH Library. Spark kids’ imagination and interest in science with connecting cubes that interact with each other. This is a free activity open to ages 4 and up. For more information, call 449-8299.

• Golf Demo Day happens from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Navy-Marine Golf Course. Try out some of the latest equipment at the driving range. This is a free activity. For more information, call 471-0142.

• Alpha Warrior Meet & Greet and Demonstration happens Oct. 4. Meet Alpha Warrior pros Kevin Klein and Tawnee Leonardo from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Navy Exchange and at 2 p.m. at the Hickam Memorial Fitness Center. Watch them demonstrate how to use the rig, then try it yourself at the fitness center. All these events are free. For more information, call 448-2214.

• Alpha Warrior Battle Rig Competition puts athletes to the test from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Hickam Memorial Fitness Center. Individual and team competitions will be available so tell your friends. This is a free event and is open to all base-eligible patrons. Advance sign-up is encouraged to ensure your spot in the competition. For more information call 448-2214.

• The Country Bar is open for country western fun at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at Club Pearl. Monday is a holiday so you have an extra night for a boot stompin’ good time. Admission is free and is open to ages 18 and up. For more information, call 473-1743.

• Fall Craft Camp takes place from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 9-12. There’s no limit to the beauty a child can create when given some instruction and artistic freedom. Cost is $65 for this four-day camp and is open to ages 7 and up. This class fills up fast so sign up now. For more information, call 448-9907.

• Cookies & Canvas gets colorful from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Arts & Crafts Center. Kids get to create a painted masterpiece while nibbling on a sweet treat. This twice-a-month activity has a different painting subject each time. Cost is $30 per person, includes all art supplies and is open to ages 7 to 14. Advance sign-up is encouraged. For more information, call 448-9907.