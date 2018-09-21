Upcoming Events – Autumn

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 21, 2018

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

• Registration is now open for the Alpha >Warrior Battle Rig Competition happening Oct. 5 at Hickam Memorial Fitness Center. Individuals and teams will try to complete the unique obstacle course in the fastest time. Instruction and practice on the rig will be available Oct. 4. This is a free event and is open to all base-eligible patrons. Sign-ups are also open to command fitness leaders and physical training leaders for a fitness certification course happening Oct. 3. For more information, call 448-4640/2214.

• Entries for the Arts & Crafts Center’s Gallery Showcase will be accepted through Sept. 30. Get your creative juices flowing and prepare to submit your artwork, crafts, photography and digital creations. It is free to submit a piece and works will be displayed in the gallery beginning with the opening reception Oct. 3. For more information, call 448-2393.

• The Resiliency Run 5K takes place at 7 a.m. Sept. 22 at the Hickam Memorial Fitness Center. This is a free event and registration begins at 6:30 a.m. the morning of the event. For more information, call 448-2214.

• Get fit with a new Foam Rolling/ Stretching class from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Hickam Fitness Center. In this class, learn self-myofascial release therapy incorporating static and dynamic stretching and controlled articular rotations to help build flexibility and range of motion. This class is free, happens on the fourth Monday of each month and is open to ages 18 and up. For more information, call 448-2214.

• Cookies & Canvas gets colorful from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Arts & Crafts Center. Kids get to create a painted masterpiece while nibbling on a sweet treat. This twice-a-month activity has a different painting subject each time. Cost is $30 per person, includes all art supplies and is open to ages 7 to 14. Advance sign-up is encouraged. For more information, call 448-9907.

• Sunset Yoga is a midweek break from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Missing Man Memorial. In partnership with Morale, Welfare and Recreation Fitness, Military & Family Support Center brings this outdoor session with mindful and self-care training in mind. This is a free activity and attendees need to bring their own mat and water. For more information, call 474-1999.

• Hail & Farewell Night of sports is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Teen Center. The event’s intent is to welcome new teen center family members and bid farewell to those moving on to new adventures. This event is free and is open to all teens registered with the program and their families. For more information, call 448-1068.

• Float Night is cooling you off from the heat from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at Scott Pool. The pool stays open late and you can bring your personal float. Free ice cream floats will also be given out while supplies last. Note: for the comfort and enjoyment of everyone at the event, floats are limited to tubes no larger than 36 inches for youth and 53 inches for adults. For more information, call 448-2384.

• The Eat the Street Shuttle departs at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 from the Hickam Information, Tickets and Tours office. Avoid the traffic and parking woes and catch the shuttle to the island’s largest food truck rally. Price is $7 and the shuttle returns to the base at approximately 8:30 p.m. For more information, call 448-2295.

• Chinatown Food & Historic Walking Tour departs at approximately 8:30 a.m. Sept. 29 from the Hickam ITT office. Discover the intriguing history of Honolulu’s Chinatown on this walking tour, sampling Chinese treats along the way. Cost is $35 for adults and $30 for ages 3 to 11 and includes round-trip transportation, guided tour and a Chinese-style lunch. Reservations are recommended. For more information, call 448-2295.

• Alpha Warrior Battle Rig Certification is available for CFLs and PTLs from 8 a.m. Oct. 3 at the Hickam Memorial Fitness Center. Cost is free but advance registration is required and there are limited spots available. For more information, call 471-2021 for CFLs (Navy) and 351-8276 for PTLs (Air Force).