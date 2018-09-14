Upcoming Events – Autumn

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 14, 2018

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

• Entries for the Arts & Crafts Center’s Gallery Showcase will be accepted from now through Sept. 30. Get your creative juices flowing and prepare to submit your artwork, crafts, photography and digital creations. It is free to submit a piece and works will be displayed in the gallery beginning with the opening reception on Oct. 3. For more information, call 448-2393.

• Registration is open now for the 43rd annual Fall Craft Fair, happening on Nov. 3 at the Hickam Arts & Crafts Center. Cost is $75 for a 15-by-15 space or $105 for a shared space. For more information, call 448-9907.

• Registration is open now for the Alpha Warrior Battle Rig Competition happening Oct. 5 at Hickam Memorial Fitness Center. Individuals and teams will try to complete the unique obstacle course in the fastest time. Instruction and practice on the rig will be available Oct. 4. This is a free event and is open to all base-eligible patrons. Sign-ups are also open to command fitness leaders and physical training leaders for a fitness certification course happening Oct. 3. For more information, call 448-4640/2214.

• Liberty Movie Night takes place at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at Sharkey Theater. Get a free movie ticket, plus one free small popcorn, hot dog and small drink. This activity is open to single, active-duty Sailors and Airmen E1-E6 only and advance sign up is required. For more information, call 473-2583.

• Day for Kids is happening from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 15 at Hickam School-Age Care. It’s a wizarding theme this year so grab your robes and get ready for magical games and activities. This is a free event. For more information, call 473-0789.

• Disco Night lets you boogie while you bowl from 8 p.m. to midnight Sept. 15 at Hickam Bowling Center. DJ Reid will play tunes from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. For more information, call 448-9959.

• STRONG by Zumba now also has a class at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 17 and every Monday at the JBPHH Fitness Center. STRONG combines body weight, muscle conditioning, cardio and plyometrics with music. The cost of this class is one group exercise ticket ($3) per session. For more information, call 471-2019.

• The U.S. Air Force turns 71 this year and the birthday is being celebrated with a special

Mongolian barbecue meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 18 at Hale Aina Dining Facility. This special meal is only $5.65 and is open to U.S. military, retirees, Department of Defense civilians and active duty dependents with valid ID card. For more information, call 449-1666.

• Family Night: Suicide Awareness and Prevention takes place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at the JBPHH Teen Center. Come by the center and enjoy light snacks, learn about upcoming events and participate in an informative workshop from the Military & Family Support Center. This event is free and is open to all teens and their families registered with the center. For more information, call 448-1068.

• Resiliency Run 5K takes place at 7 a.m. Sept. 22 at the Hickam Memorial Fitness Center. Join us for a 5K run in support of getting healthy not just physically, but also mentally and emotionally. This is a free event and registration begins at 6:30 a.m. the morning of the event. For more information, call 448-2214.

• Get fit with a new Foam Rolling/Stretching Class from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Hickam Fitness Center. In this class you’ll learn self-myofascial release therapy incorporating static and dynamic stretching and CARS (controlled articular rotations) to help build flexibility and range of motion. This class is free, happens on the fourth Monday of each month and is open to ages 18 and up. For more information, call 448-2214.

• Cookies & Canvas gets colorful from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Arts & Crafts Center. Kids get to create a painted masterpiece while nibbling on a sweet treat. This twice-a-month activity has a different painting subject each time. Cost is $30 per person, includes all art supplies and is open to ages 7 to 14. Advance sign up is encouraged. For more information, call 448-9907.

• Sunset Yoga is a midweek break from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Missing Man Memorial. In partnership with MWR Fitness, Military & Family Support Center (MFSC) brings this outdoor session with mindful and self-care training in mind. This is a free activity and attendees need to bring their own mat and water. For more information, call 474-1999.