Upcoming Events – Autumn

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 07, 2018

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

• Entries for the Arts & Crafts Center’s Gallery Showcase will be accepted from now through Sept. 30. Submit your artwork, crafts, photography and digital creations for free. For more information, call 448-2393.

• Registration is open now for the 43rd annual Fall Craft Fair, happening on Nov. 3 at the Hickam Arts & Crafts Center. Cost is $75 for a 15-by-15 space or $105 for a shared space. For more information, call 448-9907.

• Get fit with a free TRX Suspension Training Class from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Hickam Fitness Center. TRX integrates strength and balance using body weight exercises. This class happens on the second Monday of each month and is open to ages 18 and up. For more information, call 448-2214.

• Cookies & Canvas gets colorful from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Arts & Crafts Center. Kids get to create a painted masterpiece while nibbling on a sweet treat. This twice-a-month activity has a different painting subject each time. Cost is $30 per person, includes all art supplies and is open to ages 7 to 14. Advance sign up is encouraged. For more information, call 448-9907.

• A golf clinic is on the green from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 13 at Navy-Marine Golf Course. Get this introductory look into the great game of golf. This is a free activity. For more information, call 471-0142.

• The Barracks Bash is happening from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at Smallwood Hall. Enjoy free food and activities, plus learn about upcoming liberty events. This activity is free and is open to single, active-duty Sailors and Airmen E1-E6 only. For more information, call 473-2583.

• Liberty Movie Night takes place at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at Sharkey Theater. Get a free movie ticket, plus one free small popcorn, hot dog and small drink. This activity is open to single, active duty Sailors and Airmen E1-E6 only and advance sign up is required. For more information, call 473-2583.

• The All-Military Grom Battle hits the waves from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 15 at White Plains Beach. Youth ages 8 to 14 years old attack the surf to challenge themselves in friendly competition. Cost of this event is $25 and is open to military and Department of Defense dependents only (no sponsoring allowed). Entries must be received at White Plains Beach Surf Shack or Hickam Marina by Saturday, Sept. 8. For more information, call 682-4925.

• Day for Kids is happening from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 15 at Hickam School-Age Care. It’s a wizarding theme this year so grab your robes and get ready for magical games and activities. This is a free event. For more information, call 473-0789.

• Disco Night lets you boogie while you bowl from 8 p.m. to midnight Sept. 15 at Hickam Bowling Center. DJ Reid will play your favorite tunes from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. For more information, call 448-9959.

• The U.S. Air Force turns 71 this year and the birthday is being celebrated with a special Mongolian barbecue meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 18 at Hale Aina Dining Facility. This meal is $5.65 and open to U.S. military, retirees, Department of Defense civilians and military dependents with valid ID card. For more information, call 449-1666.

• Family Night: Suicide Awareness and Prevention takes place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Teen Center. Enjoy light snacks, learn about upcoming events and participate in a workshop from the Military and Family Support Center. This event is free and is open to all teens and their families registered with the center. For more information, call 448-1068.