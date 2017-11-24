Upcoming Events – Autumn

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 24, 2017

• Free Chill and Grill and 9-Ball Challenge will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24 at Club Pearl Brews & Cues building 1557. All participants in the challenge have a chance to win a prize at the end. This activity is open to those ages 18 and older. For more information, call 473-1743.

• Sixth annual Turn and Burn Ride will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 25 at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Fitness Center. The event is a two-hour cycle workout to burn off the Thanksgiving calories. Patrons can help those less fortunate by bringing a canned good for donation. For more information, call 473-2019.

• Wounded Warrior Bowling Tournament will be held from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 28 at the bowling center on the Pearl Harbor side of Joint Base. Patrons can see bowling teams from all branches of service compete for bragging rights. It’s free to attend this event. For more information, call 473-2574.

• Kayaking Chinaman’s Hat will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 29, departing from the MWR Outdoor Adventure Center. The cost of this activity is $25 and includes all gear and guides. This trip is considered moderate to strenuous in difficulty, depending on water conditions. For more information, call 473-1198.

• Learn to spearfish Nov. 29 and Dec. 2 (a two-day course) at Hickam Harbor. The first day will be held at Hickam Pool to learn techniques, how to use gear, and to learn about state rules and regulations. The second day will have participants at the harbor with shallow water before moving deeper. The cost of this class is $60 and the deadline to sign up is Nov. 27. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Registration for youth sports junior team tennis spring season will begin Dec. 1 at the youth sports office. The season will be held from Feb. 1 to May 6. The cost of this activity is $40 per child and it is open to those ages 6 to 18. For more information, call 473-0789.

• Registration for Ready, Set, Run! will begin Dec. 1 at the youth sports office. This cross country running club will be held from Jan. 3 to Aug. 18. The cost of this activity is $20 per child and it is open to ages 7 to 18. For more information, call 473-0789.

• Registration for Smart Start Basketball will begin Dec. 1 at the youth sports office. This is a free parent and youth participation program where the parents learn to coach their kids. The sessions run from Jan. 5 to Feb 9 at Bloch Arena. It is open to youth ages 3 to 5. For more information, call 473-0789.

• Abandoned vehicle auction will be held 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 2 at the lot on South Avenue. Vehicles are sold “as is” with all faults of any nature, known or unknown, without warranty or guarantee, either expressed or implied. Bids must be submitted in person. The cost to attend this event is free, and it is open military Department of Defense cardholders only. For more information, call www.greatlifehawaii.com.

• Mountain biking Mokuleia will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 2, departing from the MWR Outdoor Adventure Center. Difficulty level of this activity is intermediate due to the terrain. The cost of this activity is $25 and includes the use of a bicycle. The deadline to sign up is Nov. 30. For more information, call 473-1198.

• Holiday Breakfast Bowl with Santa will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 3 at the bowling center on the Pearl Harbor side of Joint Base. The cost is $8 per child 12 years and younger and includes breakfast (two pancakes, bacon, milk or juice), one game of bowling and shoe rental. This event is limited to the first 30 authorized patrons and signups are being accepted from Nov. 27 to Dec 1. For more information, call 473-2651.

• Learn to standup paddleboard will be held from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 3 at Hickam Harbor. The cost of this class is $25 and the deadline to sign up is Dec. 1. For more information, call 449-5215.