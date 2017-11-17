Upcoming Events – Autumn

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 17, 2017

• Free Navy Wounded Warrior “Road to Recovery” 5K Run/Walk will begin at 7 a.m. Nov. 18 at the Hickam Memorial Fitness Center. November is Warrior Care Month, so participants can show their support by participating in this run/walk. Awards will be given in several categories. This event is open to all base-eligible patrons. For more information, call 448-2214.

• Bottom fishing casts lines from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at Hickam Harbor. The trip includes boat, gear, bait and guides. The cost of the activity is $30 and the deadline to sign up is Nov 17. For more information, call 449-5215.

• $2 Tuesday returns from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at Mamala Bay Golf Course driving range. The $2 will provide patrons with two buckets of balls to hit. There will be clubs to borrow and PGA club pros will be on hand to offer tips. The event will also have $2 hot dogs and $1 water and soda. This activity is open to ages 6 and up. For more information, call 449-2304.

• Free Teen Center Family Night: Military Family Appreciation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Teen Center. Families with teens are invited to meet the staff and see what the center is all about. This event is open to families of teens registered with the center. For more information, call 448-0418.

• Sixth annual Turn and Burn Ride is riding it out from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 25 at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Fitness Center. Participants can help those less fortunate by bringing a canned good for donation. For more information, call 473-2019.

• Learn to standup paddleboard from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 25 at Hickam Harbor. The cost of the class is $25 and deadline to sign up is Nov. 23. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Hike Waimano Pools from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 25, departing from the Outdoor Adventure Center. The cost for this activity is $15 and the deadline to sign up is Nov. 22. For more information, call 473-1198.

• Learn to surf from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 26 at Hickam Harbor. The cost of this class is $30 and deadline to sign up is Nov. 23. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Free English Channel Swim Challenge is being held all November long at Joint Base pools. Patrons can test their swimming fitness by trying to swim the distance of the English Channel within the month. The first 50 finishers get a fun prize. For more information, call 473-0394.