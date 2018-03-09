Upcoming Events

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 09, 2018

● Reservations are being accepted now for the Easter brunch buffet, which will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1 at the Historic Hickam Officers’ Club. The buffet will include stuffed leg of lamb, roast beef, carved ham and more. The cost is $43 for adults and lower price points for children 12 and under. Reservations are required. Seating times are every half hour beginning at 10 a.m. For more information, call 448-4608.

● Vendor registration is open for the 43rd annual Spring Craft Fair, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 5 at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Arts and Crafts Center. All items sold at the craft fair need to be handmade. Applicants will need to bring items (or photos of items) for screening at the time of registration. The cost is $75 for a 15-foot-by-15-foot space or $105 for two vendors to share a space. For more information, call 448-9907.

● Single Sailors and Airmen bowling night will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. March 9 at the bowling center on the Pearl Harbor side of the base. Single, active duty Navy and Air Force stationed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam can get free bowling, pizza and soft drinks. For more information, call 473-2583.

● Free Spring open house will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 10 at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Arts and Crafts Center. This family-friendly event will feature demos, make-n-takes, giveaways, and free hot dogs and sodas. For more information, call 448-9907.

● Free golf clinic will be held at 1 p.m. March 10 at Mamala Bay Golf Course. For more information, call 449-2304.

● Youth-adult no tap bowling league will begin at 1 p.m. March 11 at Naval Station Bowling Center. Teams will consist of one youth and one adult from the same family. Teams will bowl three games each session. League lasts nine weeks. The cost to participate is $15 per week. For more information, call 473-2651.

● Submissions for the creative writing contest will be accepted from March 14 to April 7 at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Library. Patrons can send in entries in the poetry and short story divisions. It is free to enter and categories are child (6-10), young adult (11-18) and adult (19 and older). For more information, call 449-8299.

● Barracks Bash will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. March 15 at Makai Liberty Center. Single, active duty Navy and Air Force stationed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam can eat free barbecue and learn about other activities offered by MWR’s Liberty program. For more information, call 473-2583.