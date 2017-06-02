Upcoming Events

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 02, 2017

Today is registration deadline for All Military-Surf Classic

• The deadline to register for the All Military-Surf Classic is today. In-person entries will be accepted at the White Plains Beach Surf Shack or Hickam Harbor Marina Office. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Teen Center First Fridays will take place today at the new Teen Center Building. Every first Friday of the month in the summer, the center will be open from 3:30 p.m. to midnight. A different activity will be offered each month. For the month of June, it is movie night. For more information, call 448-0418.

• Warrior Friday will be held today from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Koa Lounge at the Historic Hickam Officers’ Club. Patrons can have a pau hana pupu buffet. The cost is $15, or free for club members. For more information, call 448-4608.

• Hickam Harbor camping registration opens June 3 for two camping events. The Great Navy Campout will be held June 24-25 and Camping in the Park will take place July 3-4. Camping for each event begins at 4 p.m. and ends at 8 a.m. the following day. The cost is $30-$35. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Free summer reading program “Reading by Design” kicks off at 10 a.m. on June 3 at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Library. Patrons can receive help registering for the six-week program, have refreshments provided by Hickam Library Friends and stay for the random giveaways. The summer reading program runs from June 3 to July 15, and is open to all base-eligible patrons. For more information, call 449-8299.

• Free Chuck Milligan comedy hypnosis show will be held at 7 p.m. on June 3 and 12:30 p.m. on June 4 at Sharkey Theater. The June 3 show is adult-themed and is open to 18 years and older only. The June 4 show is open to all ages. For more information, go to www.greatlifehawaii.com.

• Youth fall sports registration begins June 5. Fall sports will include basketball/cheerleading, junior team tennis and soccer. Seasons will run Sept. 30 to Nov. 18. Sports are open to ages 5 to 16 years (6 to 18 for tennis) and registration is available online through July 7 or until the spots are filled. The cost is $40-$50. For more information, call 473-0789.

• Free book club for adults will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. June 6 at the Joint Base Library. For more information, call 449-8299.

• Free Read to Dog Program will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. June 7 at the Joint Base Library. Patrons can sign up their youth to read stories to Bear, a therapy dog and encourage them to read aloud. For more information, call 449-8299 to set up a reading time or visit www.greatlifehawaii.com.

• Moonlight paddle will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. June 8 at Hickam Harbor. The trip includes all gear, and participants of all paddling abilities are welcome. The cost is $25 and the deadline to sign up is June 6. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Free pau hana concert in the park will be held from 4:45 to 7 p.m. June 9 at Hickam Harbor. The alt-rock band “Elephant” will take the stage at 5:30 p.m. A food truck will be on site for food purchases. Attendance is open to all base-eligible patrons. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Free float night will be from 5 to 7 p.m. June 9 at Hickam Family Pool (Pool 2). Patrons are welcome to bring floats to the pool on this night. The event is open to all ages. For more information, call 260-7936.

• Women’s surfing class will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, June 10 at Hickam Harbor. The cost is $30 and the deadline to sign up is June 8. Participants need to be able to swim without a lifejacket. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Malaekahana bike ride will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 10 departing from the MWR Outdoor Adventure Center at the Fleet Store. The ride is five-miles round-trip. The cost is $25 and includes transportation, bikes and helmets. For more information, call 473-1198.

• Learn to spearfish will begin at 9 a.m. June 10 and 11 at the Hickam Harbor. Participants will need mask, fins, snorkel and other equipment. Transportation will be provided. The cost is $60 and the deadline to sign up online is June 8. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Teen Center Movies at ‘Olino Theater will be from 3:30 to 9:30 p.m. departing from the Teen Center. Teens ages 13-18 can see “Wonder Woman.” The cost is $5 and limited spots are available. Sign up is taken at the center until June 5. For more information, call 448-0418.