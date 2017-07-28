Ho'okele Staff | Jul 28, 2017

Tripler Army Medical Center Blood Donor Center has updated its schedule of upcoming blood drives as part of the Armed Services Blood Donor Program (ASBP). Dates and locations are updated regularly online as new drives are scheduled. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online, call to make an appointment, and check www.militaryblood.dod.mil for the latest information.

Currently scheduled drives include:

• Aug. 1 and 3, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Tripler Army Medical Center, 1 Jarrett White Road, room 2A207.

• Aug. 2, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tripler Army Medical Center, 1 Jarrett White Road, room 2A207.

• Aug. 6, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hawaii Army National Guard, 91-1227 Enterprise Ave., Kapolei.

• Aug. 8 and 9, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fort Shafter 205 MI Battalion, Fort Shafter Building 520.

The following are a few basic requirements that must be met in order to donate blood with the ASBP. In general, donors need to

• Have not donated blood previously within the last eight weeks.

• Weigh at least 110 pounds.

• Be at least 17 years of age.

• Have been feeling well for at least three days prior to donating.

• Be well hydrated and have eaten something prior to donating.

• Have picture ID and know when/where you have traveled.

• Be able to list the types of medications currently being taken. For more information, call 433-6699 or 433-6148 or email michelle.lele@amedd.army.mil.