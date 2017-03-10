Upcoming blood drives

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 10, 2017

A blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 14 at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange main entrance.

All blood types needed, but there is a special need for O Negative and A Negative blood types.

All donations made will directly support Tripler Army Medical Center, deployed service members, military missions and their families.

The following are a few basic requirements that must be met in order to donate blood with the ASBP. In general, donors need to:

• Have not donated blood previously within the last eight weeks. • Weigh at least 110 pounds.

• Be at least 17 years of age.

• Have been feeling well for at least three days prior to donating.

• Be well hydrated and have eaten something prior to donating.

• Have picture ID and know when/where you have traveled.

• Be able to list the types of medications currently being taken.

For more information, contact Michelle Lele- Himalaya at 433-6699 or michelle.lele@amedd.army.mil.