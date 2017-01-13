Ho'okele Staff | Jan 13, 2017

Tripler Army Medical Center Blood Donor Center has updated its schedule of upcoming blood drives as part of the Armed Services Blood Donor Program (ASBP). Dates and locations are updated regularly online as new drives are scheduled. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online, call to make an appointment, and check www. militaryblood.dod.mil for the latest information.

Currently scheduled drives include:

• Jan. 17, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange (NEX) main entrance.

•Jan. 23, 6:30 to 9:30 a.m., University of Hawaii Army ROTC, Manoa campus.

For more information, call 433-6699 or 433-6148 or email michelle.lele@amedd.army.mil.