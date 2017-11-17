UH celebrates military with appreciation night

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 17, 2017

Story and photos by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

The University of Hawaii continued with its annual tradition of Military Appreciation Night on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at Aloha Stadium, but with a different twist.

While in the past, the ceremonies focused on returning armed forces personnel marching into the stadium, this year’s event took a solemn turn with the focus placed upon Gold-Star families.

At halftime, after starting with a mock battle in which Army personnel enacted a takedown of a war adversary, plaques commemorating 1st Lt. Brian Kong, 1st Lt. Jonathan Brostrom and 1st Lt. Nainoa Hoe were presented and displayed at midfield of Aloha Stadium.

All three Soldiers were from Hawaii and are members of the university’s Office of Undergraduate Education Army ROTC Fallen Warriors.

Kong was killed on Feb. 20, 1971 in Vietnam, Hoe died in Operation Iraqi Freedom on Jan. 22, 2005, and Brostrom died on July 13, 2008 in Afghanistan.

A total of 21,354 fans were in attendance at the game, which saw Fresno St. defeat the University of Hawaii by a score of 31-21.