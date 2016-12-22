U.S., Indian Air Forces solidify cooperation through steering group

Ho'okele Staff | Dec 22, 2016

STORY AND PHOTOS BY MASTER SGT. GEORGE MADDON

Headquarters Pacific Air Forces

Senior air force officials from India and the United States met at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Dec. 12-15, to discuss operational concepts, build relationships and chart the way ahead for future training exchanges, visits and exercises throughout the U.S. Pacific Command area of responsibility.

This year’s meeting, part of the 20th Executive Steering Group, which was co-chaired by Lt. Gen. Ken Wilsbach, 11th Air Force commander, and Air Marshal Birender Dhanoa, Vice Chief of the Air Staff for the Indian Air Force, focused on the review and assessment of joint and combined training events.

“This year has been historic in our air force cooperation,” Dhanoa said. “We participated in Red Flag [Alaska] after an absence of eight years and held two ESG’s.”

India and the United States normally conduct three ESG meetings yearly to embolden ties between each of their air forces, armies and navies. At this iteration of the steering group, Wilsbach opened by thanking everyone for their willingness to engage and build the military cooperation between the two nations.

“Between the United States and India we have so many mutual interests,” Wilsbach said. “We appreciate you coming here spending so much of your time and your teams time to come here and have a frank dialogue with us.”

During the three-day meeting, U.S. and Indian Air Force representatives developed plans for their common operating platforms like the C-17 Globe-master III and C-130J Super Hercules as well as flying and security exercises, professional development of the IAF enlisted force and subject matter expert exchanges.

“The U.S. enjoys many commonalities with India; the world’s oldest and world’s largest democracies,” said Maj. Asim Khan, India Country Director, Headquarters Pacific Air Forces. “Our national interests converge in the Indo-Asia-Pacific, and the rebalance to the Pacific is mutually supportive of India’s Act East policy.”

Additionally, USAF/IAF agreed on eight action items for fiscal years 2017 and 2018. This year’s meeting also allowed both air forces to work out a precise schedule for joint exercises, training and visits and started the planning and execution process for the next major flying training exercise, COPE INDIA.

“The Indian Air Force regards the United States Air Force as the world’s premiere Air Force with a very rich report of technology, professionalism and battle experience” Dhanoa said.

Dhanoa spoke about the Indian Air Force’s acquisition of the C-17, C-130J, CH-47 Chinook and AH-64 Apache to their aircraft inventory. All of which are operational airframes within the Department of Defense.

“We look forward to the USAF who has been operating these platforms for some time to share their experience with us,” said the air marshal.

The last ESG was conducted March 2016. The next, hosted by the Indian Air force, is scheduled for December 2017.