Two Pearl Harbor historic apps launched

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 12, 2018

National Park Service

Pacific Historic Parks and the National Park Service have partnered to create two new Pearl Harbor apps bringing the USS Arizona Memorial and Pearl Harbor to the world. The new experiences offer a unique view of the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument-Pearl Harbor that is open daily, welcoming more than 1.9 million visitors annually.

“Our two new Pearl Harbor apps add a whole new dimension in learning about the events of Dec. 7, 1941,” said Aileen Utterdyke, president and CEO of Pacific Historic Parks. “The stories of the USS Arizona Memorial and Pearl Harbor are more accessible than ever, providing everyone the opportunity to honor the past and to inspire a better future.”

New free app brings Pearl Harbor to the world

The free Pearl Harbor-USS Arizona app is the official National Park visitor guide for the USS Arizona Memorial and the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center. The app is available for download on iOS and Android phones via Apple iTunes or Google Play.

This new app includes a Pearl Harbor Visitor Center map, park and tour information, how to get tickets to the memorial, information on the other Pearl Harbor historic sites and historical content. It also offers visitors everything they need to know about the USS Arizona Memorial and the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center before they make their trip to Hawaii.

Pearl Harbor Virtual Reality Tours

Adding an experiential component to the story of Pearl Harbor, the Pearl Harbor VR Tour App provides individuals the opportunity to view three different virtual reality tours from their homes using their own virtual reality goggles. The three VR tours allow individuals to travel back in time, with never-before seen 360-degree perspectives of events that occurred Dec. 7, 1941:

• Walk the deck of the USS Arizona before it was sunk by an armor-piercing bomb

• Witness the key stages of the Japanese attack on Battleship Row

• Explore the USS Arizona Memorial, including unauthorized areas not viewable by public The Pearl Harbor VR Tour app is priced at $2.99 on Apple iTunes or Google Play stores. To view a video on the National Park Services new Pearl Harbor Virtual Reality Tours, visit vimeo.com/274758762.

About Pacific Historic Parks

Founded in 1979, Pacific Historic Parks is a nonprofit cooperating association of the National Park Service. It supports and funds educational and interpretive programs for the WWII Valor in the Pacific National Monument at Pearl Harbor and other places.

For more information, visit PacificHistoricParks.org or call toll free U.S./Canada 1-866-332-1941.

MEMORIAL ACCESS UPDATE:

Tours of Pearl Harbor’s historic Battleship Row have been reinstated as of Oct. 5, following a five-day temporary suspension to affect repairs to the visitor center loading dock. These repairs were completed thanks to the outstanding support of the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility divers, Mobile Diving Salvage Unit 1, Port Operations, Naval Facilities Engineering Command and their Project Execution Section Welding Shop.

Visitors will continue to see a 25-minute documentary film, followed by the harbor tour, close to the USS Arizona Memorial. As always, tours may be suspended at times due to unsafe weather conditions.

Visitor access to the USS Arizona Memorial is still suspended due to movement of the loading dock and corresponding movement of the loading ramp to the memorial, which poses a safety concern for visitors. The exact date of reopening is unknown. Updates will be provided via the Pacific Historic Parks-USS Arizona Memorial Facebook page.

Instead of taking a boat to the memorial and disembarking there, visitors are taken on a 15-minute narrated harbor tour of Battleship Row and the area around the USS Arizona Memorial.

The Pearl Harbor Visitor Center, museums and bookstore are open as usual from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

For more information, visit https://www.nps.gov/valr/faqs.htm.