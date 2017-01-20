Tuskegee Airmen to speak at museum

Ho'okele Staff | Jan 20, 2017

On Feb. 3 and 4, Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor will pay tribute to the Tuskegee Airmen and the vital role they played during World War II with special presentations by decorated WWII Tuskegee Airman Pilot Col. Charles McGee to Hawaii’s youth and the public.

On Friday, Feb. 3, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the theater, teachers are encouraged to bring their students in grades six to 12 to a presentation geared towards youth titled “In His Own Words,” by McGee.

McGee fought in WWII, Korea and Vietnam, and holds the record for the highest three-war total of fighter combat missions of any pilot in the United States Air Force history. McGee began his military service as one of the Tuskegee Airmen in the 332nd Fighter Group. The Tuskegee Airmen were pioneers who fought racial prejudices to fly and fight for their country during WWII.

McGee’s career in the U.S. Army Air Corps and U.S. Air Force spanned 30 years and three wars, where he flew 409 aerial combat missions. During his military career, McGee was awarded the Legion of Merit with Cluster, three Distinguished Flying Crosses, the Bronze Star and the Air Medal (25 times).

Admission is free for this youth presentation, and funding for bus transportation to the museum will be provided for school groups who register in advance. Seating is limited and reservations are strongly advised.

To register, call 808-445-9137 or email Education@PacificAviation-Museum.org.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, McGee will once again be the featured speaker at a “hangar talk” in the theater, from 11 a.m. to noon. This event is open to the public. The cost is $10 for the hangar talk only. Access to the hangar talk is free with museum admission, free to museum members, free for military, Tuskegee Airmen Association Members and Navy League members with I.D.

Also present at the hangar talk will be WWII Tuskegee Airman Philip Baham.

Baham served as a crew chief for the 337th Composite Group at Tuskegee Army Air Field.

Baham is a dedicated volunteer at Pacific Aviation Museum, sharing his story with visitors as a greeter in the lobby of hangar 37.

For more information, call (808) 441-1007. Discounted tickets are available online at www.PacificAviationMuseum.org.

Prior to 1940, African Americans were prohibited from flying for the U.S. military. Even in light of extreme racism, African Americans fought to defend their country, which led to the formation of an all African American pursuit squadron based in Tuskegee, Alabama, in 1941. They became known as the Tuskegee Airmen, who overcame segregation and prejudice to become one of the most highly respected fighter groups of WWII. Their dedication to defending the freedom of all Americans and their acts of heroism paved the way for full integration of the U.S. military. Tuskegee Airmen completed more than 1,500 missions.

Both events are being held in conjunction with African American History Month.