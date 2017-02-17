Tuskegee Airmen share their story

Ho'okele Staff | Feb 17, 2017

Story by Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor

Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor and 400 guests paid tribute to the Tuskegee Airmen and the vital role they played during World War II with a special Hangar Talk by decorated WWII Tuskegee Airman Pilot Col. Charles Mc-Gee, Feb. 4. The event commemorated African American History Month.

In addition, on Feb. 3, more than 250 Honolulu students in grades 6 to 12 attended another museum presentation geared toward youth titled, “In His Own Words,” presented by McGee.



McGee fought in WWII, Korea and Vietnam and holds a record for one of the highest three-war total of fighter combat missions of any pilot in United States Air Force history. McGee began his military service as one of the Tuskegee Airmen in the 332nd Fighter Group.

The Tuskegee Airmen were pioneers who fought racial prejudice to fly and fight for their country during WWII. His career in the U.S. Army Air Corps and U.S. Air Force spanned 30 years and three wars, in which he flew 409 aerial combat missions. During his military career, McGee was awarded the Legion of Merit with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Distinguished Flying Crosses with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Bronze Star, Air Medal with 25 Oak Leaf Clusters and numerous others.

Also honored at the Hangar Talk was WWII Tuskegee Airman Philip Baham. Baham served as a crew chief for the 337th Composite Group at Tuskegee Army Air Field. Baham is a volunteer at Pacific Aviation Museum, sharing his story with visitors as a greeter in the lobby of Hangar 37.

“It was such an honor to have a veteran pilot of Col. McGee’s stature and distinction speak with us,” said Kenneth DeHoff, Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor executive director.

Prior to 1940, African Americans were prohibited from flying for the U.S. military. Even in light of extreme racism, African Americans fought to defend their country, which led to the formation of an all African American pursuit squadron based in Tuskegee, Alabama, in 1941. They became known as the Tuskegee Airmen, who overcame segregation and prejudice to become one of the most highly respected fighter groups of WWII.

Their dedication to defending the freedom of all Americans and their acts of heroism paved the way for full integration of the U.S. military. Tuskegee Airmen completed more than 1,500 missions.

Photos by Jose Rodrigues of Picture This! Photography